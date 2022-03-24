2022 Oscars predictions slugfest: Editors scramble to make final winners picks in all 23 categories [WATCH]

The 94th Academy Awards are just days away and Gold Derby senior editors Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are scrambling to solidify their final predictions. Who is a slam dunk to take home Oscar gold? And which categories are driving us absolutely mad? Watch the slugfest video above and click on each editor’s name to track any last-minute switcheroos they pull before to the ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

Best Picture is a hot topic with the recent surge from “CODA” at the PGA and SAG Awards. “I was always keeping an open mind,” Daniel confesses. “‘Power of the Dog’ won BAFTA. It won our Gold Derby Awards pretty handily. But at BAFTA ‘CODA’ beat ‘The Power of the Dog’ for screenplay. I think that was the canary in the coal mine. I still predicted ‘The Power of the Dog’ for PGA, but that’s where I felt the momentum turning. Then ‘CODA’ won PGA so then I made the jump.”

Denton also made the flip, stating, “The SAG and PGA combo is so difficult to overlook. ‘Apollo 13’ won both and then lost Best Picture to ‘Braveheart.’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ won both and they also lost Best Picture, but it’s rare. ‘CODA’ is a heartwarming film so it feels a little ‘Miss Sunshine-y,’ so I don’t know if it’s completely out of the woods. But it’s really difficult for me to ignore those odds.”

“I also made the switch to ‘CODA,'” Marcus says. “It was also my favorite movie of the year, so I kind of have a personal stake in this. I really want ‘CODA’ to win, but I could still see ‘The Power of the Dog’ doing it. Look, ‘CODA’ missed directing and editing. Since the creation of the editing award 87 years ago, no movie has missed both of those and won. But the flip side of that is ‘CODA’ broke late. So when voters were voting on the nominations, did they actually see ‘CODA’ yet? And if they could redo the nominations now maybe it would get editing. Maybe it would get directing. I think Marlee Matlin would get in Supporting Actress for sure.”

The trio discusses more up-in-the-air categories like Best Actress, both screenplay prizes, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography while racing through other categories that they’re more confident about. They finish things off with a lightning round of predictions for the short films, for which Denton and Daniel have opposing tactics. “Go see the short films however you can,” Denton insists. “It’s the best way to predict for yourself. A lot of people haven’t seen them and they’re just going with the flow. On these three categories you can do yourself a favor by just watching them.” Daniel disagrees, noting, “My predictions are always the worst when I actually watch them and try to think about them, so I’m going with the odds.”

