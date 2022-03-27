We dish the best, worst and OMG moments of the 2022 Oscars [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Refresh this page to read the latest comments at the top.

Chris Beachum: This has some funny moments, but it’s essentially a long free commercial for the academy.

Marcus James Dixon: Cue the haters in 3, 2, 1 …

Tony Ruiz: In what universe did the Oscar producers think that an advertisement for the Academy Museum would bring in viewers

Chris Beachum: Why wouldn’t they just put the animated feature next to the animated short category from a production standpoint? Why a commercial break in between?

(edited into show) BEST ANIMATED SHORT: “The Windshield Wiper”

Daniel Montgomery:

The fact that the “Justice League” director’s cut was considered one of the most cheer worthy moments in movie history is kinda embarrassing. It wasn’t even one of the cheer-worthy superhero movies of the last year

Chris Beachum: Think of the ones who actually did. Did that make them happy? Did it give purpose to their lives?

Marcus James Dixon: Exactly. Think of all the imaginary people who tuned in just for that.

Chris Beachum: Did even one person tune in to see that?

Rob Licuria: I hope that gives the Oscars a ratings boost. Ahahahahahahahaha

Kevin Jacobsen: I am beyond baffled.

Chris Beachum: That Justice League clip landed with a huge thud in the audience. That was the best movie moment of all time?

Rob Licuria: That Oscars cheer worthy moment was anything but cheer worthy.

Kevin Jacobsen: The Disney synergy of it all is overwhelming

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: “Encanto”

Daniel Montgomery: They should have put Ariana DeBose in the dance number

Marcus James Dixon: It feels like a Disneyland ride

Daniel Montgomery: I feel like this song needed more dancers to make the dancing work. Those two looked stranded up there

Chris Beachum: She’s also leading that song performance, so she’ll be on stage more than all but the 3 hosts.

Marcus James Dixon: Maybe Bruno Mars will introduce it?

Daniel Montgomery: If Stephanie Beatriz is introducing “Dos Oruguitas,” I wonder how they’re gonna fold “Bruno” into the telecast

Sebastián Yatra performs “Dos Oruguitas”

Chris Beachum: Another sign of awful producing. You have Dame Judi Dench fly all the way from England, have her lose a category in the first 10 minutes and then don’t have her introduce the James Bond tribute.

Daniel Montgomery: Yeah, a clip package is literally the least you could do for a tribute. Thank goodness we saved the time it would have taken the Best Sound winners to walk top the stage or else we wouldn’t have gotten a clip reel that any YouTuber could have put together on a weekend

Rob Licuria: The show is flagging. First 20 mins was awesome. Then it was bad choice after bad choice in terms of the show itself (not the winners)

Rob Licuria: Next up, we welcome Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to present Best documentary feature…

Chris Beachum: How would you not follow that with Billie/Finneas? That’s complete mismanagement. And with at least a dozen great Bond songs, they only feature one of them (true, one of the best), but only one of them?

Kevin Jacobsen: What a pointless tribute

Marcus James Dixon: That highly anticipated James Bond tribute could have been an email

Daniel Montgomery: “… to introduce a James Bond clip package”

Rob Licuria: Everyone: “The academy has expanded its membership internationally” Oscar producers: “let’s invite 3 American sportspeople that most of us outside the USA won’t recognize”

Chris Beachum: This should go right into the No Time to Die song performance if they are good producers.

Joyce Eng: Missed opportunity not to open with a bit of people not recognizing Tony Hawk

Chris Beachum: These are the 1st people I think of about James Bond.

Marcus James Dixon: “Welcome back to the ‘Dune’ Awards” is what the hosts should say after the next commercial break.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: “Dune”

Rob Licuria: So they found the shortest person and tallest person in Hollywood (Zegler and Elordi) and marched them up.

Daniel Montgomery: Loved Rachel Zegler’s joke about only being invited to the Oscars a few days ago

(edited into show) BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT: “The Queen of Basketball”

Chris Beachum: Yes, we had already figured out Travolta, Thurman, Jackson reunion for presenters. They should have had Tarantino join them, though.

Christopher Rosen: I really love how they’re framing the winners’ speeches, the medium shots are really intimate and smart — feels like one of the leftovers from last year along with the tables up front

John Benutty: I’d guess they’re doing 90s reunions, coz Travolta and Uma are probably pulp fiction

Sam Eckmann: Dune is the correct winner. Get ready for a steamroll

Daniel Montgomery: Coppola was in the credits too

Tony Ruiz: So what was the point of a “White Men Can’t Jump” reunion? Was it just for Rosie Perez to make a weed joke?

Chris Beachum: One thing I noticed in the opening credits was just Al Pacino and Robert De Niro announced. I really wanted a real Godfather reunion with Coppola, Keaton, Shire, Caan and Duvall also included. That would have brought the house down.

Rob Licuria: So happy for Dune. But cmon academy… TPOTD should be winning more.

Kevin Jacobsen: Boo! Ari Wegner deserved

Daniel Montgomery: Yep, 5th Oscar for “Dune.” So far it has only lost to “Eyes of Tammy Faye” (and probably “Cruella” later)

Chris Beachum: The Graduate only won for Mike Nichols.

Marcus James Dixon: Darn, I switched to Power of the Dog for cinematography. Good for Dune though! What is this, Oscar #5 already?

John Benutty: okay has a director ever been a film’s only win????

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: “Dune”

Tony Ruiz: Was it seamless? Yes. Is it right? Absolutely not! It’s still completely disrespectful.

Daniel Montgomery: But … did that really save much time? They could have done that live

Rob Licuria: Hundred percent Marcus. But … outrage!

Marcus James Dixon: Lol so much controversy around the pre-taped categories and that seemed pretty flawless to me. As I said weeks ago, why can’t everyone just take a wait-and-see approach?

Rob Licuria: Sorry, but the way they just presented Sound was just fine. The only problem is that we already knew the winner. But that was ok.

(edited into show) BEST SOUND: “Dune”

Luca Giliberti: OK, these clips are lazy now.

Tony Ruiz: Finally, an awards show where the men are being objectified instead of the women

John Benutty: Regina Hall is a star

Daniel Montgomery: Regina Hall is killing it too

Sam Eckmann: Ariana DeBose is a superstar. And now the first openly queer person to win an acting Oscar? Get it girl.

David Buchanan: It’s quite wonderful that Rita Moreno was there to see her successor win.

Rob Licuria: I think Kotsur is going to give DeBose a run for her money

Rob Licuria: Ariana was amazing. The clips are amazing. Schumer is amazing so far.

Tony Ruiz: She knocked that speech out of the park.

Chris Beachum: Nobody will top that speech tonight!

Marcus James Dixon: Rita Moreno is the only one that can get away with wearing a bird’s nest on her head

Daniel Montgomery: Also, DeBose is the first woman ever to win an acting Oscar for a Spielberg film

Marcus James Dixon: New rule: if you lose a Fox reality TV show, your consolation prize is an Oscar!

Daniel Montgomery: So You Think You Can Win an Oscar!

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Luca Giliberti: These clips are fantastic!

Daniel Montgomery: Ooh, they picked exactly the right DeBose clip

Luca Giliberti: Acting clips! Hooray!

Marcus James Dixon: That was one of the best monologues ever! To all the people who think a host isn’t needed … you’re wrong.

Daniel Montgomery: Gervais plays it a lot more smug and mean. Her jokes about the audience weren’t all that mean, and she started by making fun of herself

David Buchanan: Terrific job, Amy!

Chris Beachum: She’s killing it… kind of in the Ricky Gervais type of hosting. Knives with a smile.

Tony Ruiz: The funny thing is that Amy Schumer talked about the death of the Golden Globes, but these jokes are as harsh as they are at the Golden Globes

Denton Davidson: Love Schumer roasting the audience

Daniel Montgomery: I think Amy Schumer is kinda killing it? I think she’s hitting the right balance of poking fun without veering into meanness

Matt Noble: Joke about Williams sister’s dad, was my fave so far.

Kevin Jacobsen: A monologue followed by an intro followed by a monologue

Joyce Eng: This is 33 percent deja vu

Matt Noble: I don’t think that’s winning the Emmy for main title sequence.

Marcus James Dixon: Imagine if the in memoriam segment was this fast

Tony Ruiz: Maybe I’m old…but do we need a DJ? What happened to an actual orchestra?

Marcus James Dixon: There’s an opening credits sequence 12 minutes in?

Chris Beachum: They were very funny — amazing chemistry and jokes!

Rob Licuria: I never want to see DJ Khaled again.

Daniel Montgomery: I’m liking this intro. Not all the jokes are A+, but the three women have really strong chemistry

Tony Ruiz: Omg…Wanda Sykes and Marcus are soul sisters

Marcus James Dixon: Amy’s dig at the Golden Globes was so, so good

Daniel Montgomery: Well, that was DJ Khaled. I guess. And the Oscars had to be badgered into inviting Rachel Zegler

Chris Beachum: I really like the combo of tables down front and then the rest of the audience.

Tony Ruiz: I’ll say this for Beyonce’s team…they correctly matched the tennis ball pigment

Chris Beachum: I’m thrilled they got her to perform, but it seems pre-recorded and not live.

Matt Noble: When are they going to add the VFX for this green screen?

Tony Ruiz: I think this would have more power in the actual Oscar venue. I can imagine the crowd response would give this even more power

Daniel Montgomery: I agree about these production values, though. Honestly, I wouldn’t be too surprised if Beyonce’s first Oscar is Best Director.

Daniel Montgomery: It’s cool that they’re celebrating Compton, but I felt like “King Richard” the movie didn’t think very highly of Compton

Marcus James Dixon: This will be the most viral moment from the entire show

Rob Licuria: Beautiful production value for this opening number

Tony Ruiz: Interesting that they’re starting with a nominated song…but not in the theatre

Beyonce performs “Be Alive”

Tony Ruiz: Let’s do this…

Rob Licuria: Nup. I’m looking forward to a balm for 3 hours. And Sean Penn smelting his Oscar

Tony Ruiz: Is anyone else nervous?

Marcus James Dixon: The ceremony hasn’t even started and Power of the Dog has already lost four Oscars.

Kevin Jacobsen: Penelope’s dress is giving Winner

Tony Ruiz: Many of the arrivals that they are showing are kind of Meh…Jacob Elordi. Shawn Mendes. It’s very underwhelming

Daniel Montgomery: Jessica Chastain is wearing gold, but only the top half of her dress, so she’s hedging her bets, unlike when Glenn Close wore all gold

John Benutty: jess looks gorgeous

Kevin Jacobsen: Didn’t work out for the “Bombshell” or “Vice” or “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” actors tho

Marcus James Dixon: She’s still in it! Tammy Faye wins! Those eyelashes alone sealed the deal

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Tony Ruiz: If tammy faye loses makeup, I think Chastain is toast

Charlie Bright: Could Dune upset in Makeup now?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: “Dune”

Rob Licuria: This Twitter thing is a travesty. I feel so disrespected as a film lover.

Daniel Montgomery: Funny that “Dune” has already won the maximum number of awards that “CODA” could win LOL

Charlie Bright: I’m hating that I’m finding out winners by having to constantly refresh Twitter.

Daniel Montgomery: “Dune” only lost two awards that mattered: ACE Eddie (editing peers more likely to vote for subtler work) and BAFTA (to “No Time to Die,” another action movie, which wasn’t nominated at the Oscars)

Rob Licuria: I feel like shunting these 8 categories off the live show is a slight to Dune now.

Charlie Bright: Wow, with the way that Dune is cleaning up in these early awards, maybe that could mean Denis could win Direc–Oh, wait…never mind.

Marcus James Dixon: This feels like the Creative Arts. Winners coming in fast and furious

Kevin Jacobsen: A rare last-minute switch that paid off for me!

Chris Beachum: How does Dune lose editing everywhere the whole season and then win the Oscar? Makes no sense.

Tony Ruiz: I switched to Dune right at the end

Marcus James Dixon: Lots of people got that wrong

BEST FILM EDITING: “Dune”

Luca Giliberti: Jonny Greenwood robbed

Rob Licuria: Thank deity

Marcus James Dixon: Hans Zimmer!!!

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: “Dune”

Daniel Montgomery: Ahmed is only the second to win Oscar for Live Action Short after a nomination for acting, following Christine Lahti

Charlie Bright: Very glad I switched back on that. At least I know I did better than Tariq Khan on these categories.

Daniel Montgomery: Same. Played it safe, went with the odds, got 2/3, I’m happy with that

Chris Beachum: Only 899 people worldwide had Windshield Wiper (just 10% of overall people). I got 2 of 3 shorts, which might be a record for me.

Denton Davidson: Good for Riz but dammit

Marcus James Dixon: Woohoo Riz!

Charlie Bright: Oscar winner Riz Ahmed!

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: “The Long Goodbye”

Marcus James Dixon: Of our 30 Experts only one correctly called that shocker. Congrats Susan Wloszczyna!

Charlie Bright: I’m very confused by this. How was it in second place in our predictions center? It never made any sense to me. What did our predictors see in it that led them to choose it???

Chris Beachum: That was in 1st place for a long time in our predictions center, but I didn’t believe it.

Marcus James Dixon: Wow, huge upset in animated short! There goes my perfect score.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT: “The Windshield Wiper”

Tony Ruiz: Well there went my perfect score.

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT: “The Queen of Basketball”

BEST SOUND: “Dune”

John Benutty: Is Kristen in SHORTS?! I love her

Chris Beachum: Olivia Colman has arrived, so we’ve got all 20 acting nominees for the 1st time in a while?