2022 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Dune’ contends at all 12, ‘West Side Story’ 9, ‘The Power of the Dog’ 7

Following a flurry of announcements on Jan. 27 (the first day of Oscar voting), we’ve now heard from an even dozen guilds: actors, art directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, film editors, makeup artists & hairstylists, producers, sound editors, sound mixers, visual effects wizards and writers. The only group still to weigh in are the casting directors, who will reveal their slate on Feb. 1, the last day of academy balloting
“Dune” has racked up a perfect score by reaping nominations with each guild. “West Side Story” is next with nine, missing out for film editing and lensing (as well as visual effects, where it was not expected to compete). The stylish “No Time to Die” has eight.
Of the other leading Academy Awards contenders for Best Picture, only “Licorice Pizza” went four for four with the big guilds (DGA, PGA, SAG and WGA). Both “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” were ineligible with the writers guild. And “Don’t Look Up” helmer Adam McKay was snubbed by the DGA.
Below, a breakdown by picture of guild nominations to date.
ACE = American Cinema Editors (report)
ADG = Art Directors Guild (report)
ASC = American Society of Cinematographers (report)
CAS = Cinema Audio Society (report)
CDG = Costume Designers Guild (report)
DGA – Directors Guild of America (report)
MPSE – Motion Picture Sound Editors (report)
MUAHS – Makeup and Hairstyling (report)
PGA = Producers Guild of America (report)
SAG = Screen Actors Guild (report)
VES = Visual Effects Society (report)
WGA = Writers Guild of America (report)
12 Guilds
“Dune”
ACE – Drama (Joe Walker)
ADG – Fantasy (Patrice Vermette)
ASC – Greig Fraser
CAS – Best Sound Mixing
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan)
DGA – Director (Denis Villeneuve)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
WGA – Adapted (Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)
9 Guilds
“West Side Story”
ADG – Period (Adam Stockhausen)
CAS – Best Sound Mixing
CDG – Period (Paul Tazewell)
DGA – Director (Steven Spielberg)
MPSE – Music
MUAHS – Period/Character Hairstyling
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)
WGA – Adapted (Tony Kushner)
8 Guilds
“No Time to Die”
ACE – Drama (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)
ADG – Contemporary (Mark Tildesley)
CAS – Best Sound Mixing
CDG – Contemporary (Suttirat Anne Larlarb)
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Contemporary Hairstyling
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
7 Guilds
“Don’t Look Up”
ACE – Comedy/Musical (Hank Corwin)
ADG – Contemporary (Clayton Hartley)
CDG – Contemporary (Susan Matheson)
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Ensemble
WGA – Original (Adam McKay)
“Nightmare Alley”
ADG – Period (Tamara Deverell)
ASC – Dan Laustsen
CDG – Period (Luis Sequeira)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley
SAG – Supporting Actress (Cate Blanchett)
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
WGA – Adapted (Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan)
“The Power of the Dog”
ACE – Drama (Peter Sciberras)
ASC – Ari Wegner
CAS – Best Sound Mixing
DGA – Director (Jane Campion)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst)
6 Guilds
“Belfast”
ACE – Drama (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle)
ASC – Haris Zamberloukos
DGA – Director (Kenneth Branagh)
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actress (Caitriona Balfe)
“Licorice Pizza”
ACE – Comedy/Musical (Andy Jurgensen)
ADG – Period (Florencia Martin)
DGA – Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Supporting Actor (Bradley Cooper)
WGA – Original (Paul Thomas Anderson)
5 Guilds
“The Matrix Resurrections”
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Lindsay Pugh)
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley
MUAHS – Contemporary Hairstyling
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
“tick…tick…BOOM!”
ACE – Comedy/Musical (Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum)
MPSE – Music
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Actor (Andrew Garfield)
WGA – Adapted (Steven Levenson)
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
ADG – Period (Stefan Dechant)
ASC – Bruno Delbonnel
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR
SAG – Actor (Denzel Washington)
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
4 Guilds
“Being the Ricardos”
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Actor (Javier Bardem), Actress (Nicole Kidman)
WGA – Original (Aaron Sorkin)
“Cruella”
ACE – Comedy/Musical (Tatiana S. Riegel)
ADG – Fantasy (Fiona Crombie)
CDG – Period (Jenny Beavan)
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Period/Character Hairstyling
“King Richard”
ACE – Drama (Pamela Martin)
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Actor (Will Smith)
WGA – Original (Zach Baylin)
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
ADG – Fantasy (Sue Chan)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Kym Barret)
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
VES – Visual Effects
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
CAS – Best Sound Mixing
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Sanja M. Hays)
MPSE – Sound Effects & Foley
VES – Visual Effects
3 Guilds
“CODA”
PGA – Best Picture
SAG – Ensemble, Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)
WGA – Adapted (Sian Heder)
“The French Dispatch”
ACE – Comedy/Musical (Andrew Weisblum)
ADG – Period (Adam Stockhausen)
WGA – Original (Wes Anderson)
“House of Gucci”
CDG – Period (Janty Yates)
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Ensemble, Actress (Lady Gaga), Supporting Actor (Jared Leto)
“In The Heights”
ADG – Contemporary (Nelson Coates)
CDG – Contemporary (Mitchell Travers)
MPSE – Music
2 Guilds
“Black Widow”
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up
SAG – Stunt Ensemble
“Candyman”
ADG – Contemporary (Cara Brower)
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
“Coming 2 America”
CDG – Contemporary (Ruth E. Carter)
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
MUAHS – Period/Character Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Period/Character Hairstyling
SAG – Actress (Jessica Chastain)
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
ADG – Fantasy (François Audouy)
MPSE – Music
“The Green Knight”
ADG – Fantasy (Jade Healy)
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Malgosia Turzanska)
“Last Night in Soho”
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
“The Lost Daughter”
ADG – Contemporary (Inbal Weinberg)
SAG – Actress (Olivia Colman)
“The Suicide Squad”
CDG – Sci-Fi/Fantasy (Judianna Makovsky)
MUAHS – Contemporary Make-Up; Special Make-Up Effects; Contemporary Hairstyling
1 Guild
“Cyrano”
CDG – Period (Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran)
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
VES – Visual Effects
“The Last Duel”
VES – Supporting Visual Effects
“Passing”
SAG – Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga)
“A Quiet Place Part II”
MPSE – Dialogue & ADR, Music, Sound Effects & Foley
“Respect”
SAG – Actress (Jennifer Hudson)
“The Tender Bar”
SAG – Supporting Actor (Ben Affleck)
“Zola”
CDG – Contemporary (Derica Cole Washington)
