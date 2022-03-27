2022 Oscars live blog: ‘Encanto’ is enchanted at the Oscars, winning Best Animated Feature [UPDATING LIVE]

We’ve reached the end of an unusual, eventful Oscar season that has produced a number of controversies and already set new historical precedents. So who won, who defied the odds, and what did it all mean? Follow along below for my live blog where I break down all the winners and put them in context. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The central story of these Oscars became the battle for Best Picture between two very different character studies: Jane Campion‘s deconstruction of cowboy masculinity, “The Power of the Dog,” and Sian Heder‘s heartwarming dramedy about a Deaf family, “CODA.” “Power of the Dog” spent most of the season in the driver’s seat, especially when it earned a leading 12 bids on Oscar nominations morning. But while “CODA” only received three bids, it started rising in the ranks as it started winning some of the most prestigious prizes from industry peer groups: the SAG Award for its ensemble cast, the Writers Guild Award for its adapted screenplay, and the Producers Guild Award for Best Picture. If either film won the top Oscar, it would be the first streaming film to do so.

Other stories to watch for tonight included the most wide-open Best Actress race since … well, last year’s. Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) became the odds-on favorite after winning at the SAG Awards, but there has been little agreement between awards groups throughout the season. In the Best Original Song race there was a chance for two songwriters to make history: Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”) as the 17th person to achieve EGOT status or Billie Eilish (“No Time to Die”) as the first Oscar winner born in the 21st century.

On a more contentious note, these Oscars are also noteworthy for moving eight categories off of the main ceremony in an effort to shorten the ceremony. Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Film Editing, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Sound were scheduled for an hour before the ceremony, to be recorded and edited into the telecast. That prompted widespread criticism from media and industry figures including current Best Director nominee Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and the aforementioned Chastain. Would presenters or winners address that subject in their time on stage? And would the entertainment value of the ceremony be worth alienating many industry groups?

So there was a lot on the line on Sunday night. Read on to find out how it all shook out (times listed are Eastern).

7:09pm — The Oscars aren’t for almost an hour, but pre-show winner results are already coming in, starting with “The Queen of Basketball” winning Best Documentary Short and “Dune” winning Best Sound. Both winners were predicted in our racetrack odds. “Queen of Basketball” marks the first Oscar and second nomination for Ben Proudfoot, who was nominated last year for “A Concerto is a Conversation.” However, there was an upset in the race for Best Animated Short, which went to “The Windshield Wiper” over Netflix/Aardman favorite “Robin Robin.”

7:17pm — Congratulations are in order for Riz Ahmed, an Oscar nominee last year for “Sound of Metal” and now a winner for Best Live Action Short for “The Long Goodbye.” This makes him only the second person to win Live Action Short after earning an acting nom, following Christine Lahti, an acting nominee for “Swing Shift” and a Live Action Short winner for “Lieberman in Love.” Ahmed shares the victory with the film’s director Aneil Karia.

7:23pm — “Dune” is three-for-three, winning Best Score for composer Hans Zimmer and Best Film Editing for Joe Walker in quick succession. It was the odds-on favorite in both categories. Despite being one of the most celebrated composers in the industry, this is only Zimmer’s second Oscar win out of 12 nominations. His only previous win was for “The Lion King” — the animated one — more than a quarter century ago. This is the first Oscar for Walkerafter bids for “12 Years a Slave” and “Arrival.”

7:31pm — “Dune” takes a fourth: Best Production Design. Now “Dune” has already exceeded the maximum number of awards that could go to Best Picture front-runner “CODA.” This is the first Oscar for both production designer Patrice Vermette and set decorator Zsuzsanna Sipos. But “Dune” was handed its first loss: Best Makeup and Hairstyling for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Could “Tammy Faye” follow “La Vie en Rose” and “The Iron Lady” as biopics to win Best Actress and Best Makeup and Hairstyling? This is the first win and first nomination for “Eyes of Tammy Faye” team Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds, and Justin Raleigh.

8:19pm — Ariana DeBose completes her sweep of awards season by winning Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.” She wins for playing Anita, the same role that won an Oscar for Rita Moreno, who’s cheering her on from the audience. That makes this a rare role to win Oscars for multiple actors. But it was no surprise since she had won SAG BAFTA, Critics Choice and more over the course of this season. And with her speech she celebrates being able to represent openly queer, Afro-Latina artists.

8:36pm — Best Cinematography goes to Greig Fraser for “Dune.” This is his first Oscar and second nomination following his bid for “Lion.” He already won at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards for his work on the film. This is also the fifth Oscar out of six of its categories that have been presented so far. It has almost certainly already clinched the title for the most Oscars won tonight.

8:46pm — “Dune” collects number-six: Best Visual Effects, which was arguably the biggest lock of the night. That’s the same number of Oscars that “Mad Max: Fury Road” won six years ago, though not exactly in the same categories. This is the first Oscar for Brian Connor, the second for Gerd Nefzer, and the third for Tristan Myles and Paul Lambert.

9:01pm — As expected, “Encanto” wins Best Animated Feature, making it the fourth non-Pixar Disney film to win this category, following “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Zootopia.” While earlier in the season it looked like this might be a close race between “Luca” and “Flee,” the runaway success of the “Encanto” soundtrack launched it to the top of our odds and victories at the BAFTA and Producers Guild Awards, among other plaudits It’s the first win for Yvett Merino and Jared Bush and the second with for Byron Howard and Clark Spencer, who previously prevailed for “Zootopia.”