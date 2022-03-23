2022 Oscars predictions slugfest: Editors Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria debate 23 categories in 23 minutes [WATCH]

“We are back once again for 23 categories in 23 minutes!” proclaims Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, who joined managing editor Chris Beachum in their latest installment of an annual tradition of debating their winner predictions for who will win in all 23 Oscar categories, but in just 23 rapid-fire minutes.

“We are almost at the finish line,” Rob sighs, adding with a hint of nostalgia that “we are the ‘O.G.’ guys here, when Gold Derby was just a twinkle in Tom O’Neil‘s eye. And look how far we’ve all come!”

Watch the video slugfest above as they explain their predictions of what they think will happen on Oscar night.

The tumultuous Best Picture category is front and center for both guys once again this year. “I think if this was three weeks ago, it could have been ‘CODA’ or ‘The Power of the Dog,’ it could have been ‘West Side Story,’ it could have been ‘Belfast,’ maybe even ‘Dune’ because it’s probably going to win the most awards,” Chris opines. “But I do think it’s now down to two. It’s either ‘CODA’ or ‘The Power of the Dog,'” he declares about the two frontrunners, each representing a streaming giant that will have boasting rights as the first streamer to win Best Picture at the Oscars (CODA is an Apple Original Films production streaming on AppleTV+ and ‘Power’ is a Australian/New Zealand/UK co-production streaming on Netflix) .

“I thought ‘The Power of the Dog’ for a while now and BAFTA kind of reconfirmed that for me, but ‘CODA’ has now won the Screen Actors Guild’s main prize, which is different than Best Picture, but still, that’s important. It’s won PGA and it’s won at the Writers Guild. That’s three huge branches of the academy, and the PGA follows the same voting system for Picture as at the Oscars. So, I’m going with ‘CODA.’ I think it’s got the most passion,” Chris explains.

“I’ve talked to several voters over the past two weeks,” Chris adds. “One voter told me that he’s had discussions with friends of his that are voters and he said he talked to about 20 people in the last week and almost all of them are going for ‘The Power of the Dog’ for Picture. It’s the movie that causes them to talk the most, trying to figure out what does this mean, what does that mean, what does the ending mean, who did what,” he shares.

The guys debate some of the more contentious categories like Best Actress, both screenplay prizes, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography among some of the other categories that they’re more confident about. They then look forward to what to expect on Oscar night this weekend. “I hope it’s a good show. Last year was very disappointing for me personally, the way they did it,” Rob admits, adding his final reminder to Gold Derby users, “everybody, don’t forget to make your predictions and keep them updated right to the last second and we will be back on Oscar day!”

