2022 Oscars: Best Film Editing nominees are all looking for their first win

The films in the running for the 2022 Best Film Editing Oscar are “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “tick, tick… BOOM!.” Our current odds indicate that “Dune” (82/25) is the frontrunner, followed in order by “The Power of the Dog” (19/5), “Don’t Look Up” (9/2), “King Richard” (9/2), and “tick, tick… BOOM!” (9/2).

Four of the six individual cutters up for the gold this year are past nominees, with both Pamela Martin (“King Richard”) and Andrew Weisblum (“tick, tick… BOOM!”) having now received their first notices in over a decade. As the respective editors of “The Fighter” and “Black Swan,” they initially challenged each other in 2011 but were ultimately bested by Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall (“The Social Network”). Weisblum shares his current nomination with first-timer Myron Kerstein. The other newcomer in the group is Peter Sciberras (“The Power of the Dog”).

Joe Walker (“Dune”) has two previous bids to his name for “12 Years a Slave” (2014) and “Arrival” (2017). Like “Dune,” the latter was also directed by Denis Villeneuve. Hank Corwin (“Don’t Look Up”) has earned all three of his nominations for films helmed by Adam McKay, the first two of which were “The Big Short” (2016) and “Vice” (2019).

Martin is the 15th woman to be nominated here more than once and could become the category’s 14th female champion. The only three who have triumphed in the last three decades are Thelma Schoonmaker (“The Aviator,” 2005 and “The Departed,” 2007), Chris Innis (“The Hurt Locker,” 2010), and Margaret Sixel (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2016).

“tick, tick… BOOM!” is the first film derived from a stage musical to be nominated for its editing since “Chicago,” which took the prize in 2003. The only other such films to have ever prevailed here are “West Side Story” (1962), “The Sound of Music” (1966), and “Cabaret” (1973).

The last eight films that have taken this award have also been honored for their sound, and either “Dune” or “The Power of the Dog” could keep the tradition going. The last time this overlap did not occur was in 2013 when “Argo” won the editing prize but lost the Best Sound Editing race to “Skyfall” and “Zero Dark Thirty” and the Best Sound Mixing one to “Les Misérables.” Last year, those two sound categories were merged into one: Best Sound.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Sound of Metal” (2021), “Ford v Ferrari” (2020), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019), and “Dunkirk” (2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

