2022 Oscars: Best Original Screenplay nominees include a record breaker already

The films in contention for the 2022 Best Original Screenplay Oscar are “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “The Worst Person in the World.” Our odds currently indicate that “Licorice Pizza” (10/3) will take the prize, followed in order of likelihood by “Belfast” (18/5), “Don’t Look Up” (9/2), “King Richard” (9/2), and “The Worst Person in the World” (9/2).

For the fifth time in eight years, multiple original writing nominees – namely, Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) – also picked up bids for directing and producing their films. Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay are now the sixth and seventh unique categories that Branagh has earned notices in after Best Actor (“Henry V,” 1990), Best Director (“Henry V” and “Belfast”), Best Live Action Short (“Swan Song,” 1993), Best Adapted Screenplay (“Hamlet,” 1997), and Best Supporting Actor (“My Week with Marilyn,” 2012).

Anderson was previously recognized here for his “Boogie Nights” (1998) and “Magnolia” (2000) scripts. The 22-year gap between his “Magnolia” and “Licorice Pizza” nominations is tied for the all-time largest between consecutive Best Original Screenplay mentions. He shares the distinction with Carl Foreman, who waited just as long between his nominations for “The Men” (1951) and “Young Winston” (1973). Like Foreman, Anderson also has multiple Best Adapted Screenplay bids to his name (“There Will Be Blood,” 2008 and “Inherent Vice,” 2015).

“Don’t Look Up” writer Adam McKay, who is also included in the Best Picture lineup, was first nominated here in 2019 for “Vice.” Before that, he and Charles Randolph triumphed in the adapted category for “The Big Short” (2016). He shares his current bid with first-timer David Sirota.

The Norwegian film “The Worst Person in the World” is the fourth with no English dialogue to contend here in the past decade after “Amour” (2013; French), “Roma” (2019; Spanish/Mixtec), and “Parasite” (2020; Korean). It would be the seventh such film to win a writing award after “Marie-Louise” (1946; French/Swiss German), “The Red Balloon” (1957; French), “Divorce Italian Style” (1963; Italian), “A Man and a Woman” (1967; French), “Talk to Her” (2003; Spanish), and “Parasite.” It could also follow “A Man and a Woman” and “Parasite” as the third non-English language film to win for its screenplay and be named the year’s Best International Feature Film.

The seven individuals currently vying for this award are all men, making this the category’s first fully male bunch since 2017. The two other groups to which this has applied over the last 10 years are those from 2013 and 2015. Like Branagh and Sirota, Zach Baylin (“King Richard”) and “The Worst Person in the World” duo Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt are all category newcomers.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Promising Young Woman” (2021), “Parasite” (2020), “Green Book” (2019), and “Get Out” (2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

