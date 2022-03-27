2022 Oscars: Who will win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress …?

Going to watch the 2022 Oscars and wondering who will win? Scroll down for our Oscar predictions in all 23 categories. These official odds are derived from the 2022 Oscar predictions of thousands of Gold Derby readers. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

Among those making their forecasts at Gold Derby are dozens of Expert journalists from major media outlets, our Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s Oscar winners and the All-Star Top 24 who had the highest scores for the last two years combined.

“The Power of the Dog” came into these awards with the most nominations (12) and looked to be a lock. The film won with the BAFTAs and Jane Campion picked up prizes both there and with the DGA for helming. But “CODA” claimed the top prize at the SAG Awards and won Best Picture at the PGA Awards, which uses the same preferential ballot as the academy. And major upsets are always possible (remember “Moonlight,” “Green Book,” and “Parasite”?).

See who we’re betting on below. Do you agree with our choices? Make or update your predictions here in our predictions center before Sunday night.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

X – “CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

X – “The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

Best Actress

X – Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

X – Will Smith in “King Richard”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

X – Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

Judi Dench in “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

X – Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

Best Adapted Screenplay

X – “CODA” Screenplay by Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

X – “Belfast” Written by Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

“King Richard” Written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World” Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Cinematography

X – “Dune” Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski

Best Costume Design

X – “Cruella” Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

“Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

“Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin

X – “Dune” Joe Walker

“King Richard” Pamela Martin

“The Power of the Dog” Peter Sciberras

“tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

“Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

“Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

X – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell

X – “Dune” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

X – “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Production Design

X – “Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

“Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

“The Power of the Dog” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Sound

“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

X – “Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

“The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

“West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Visual Effects

X – “Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

“No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best International Feature

X- “Drive My Car” Japan

“Flee” Denmark

“The Hand of God” Italy

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World” Norway

Best Animated Feature

X – “Encanto” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Luca” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

“Bestia” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

“Boxballet” Anton Dyakov

X – “Robin Robin” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

“The Windshield Wiper” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

X – “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

“Writing with Fire” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Documentary Short

“Audible” Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

“Lead Me Home” Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

X – “The Queen of Basketball” Ben Proudfoot

“Three Songs for Benazir” Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

“When We Were Bullies” Jay Rosenblatt

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

“The Dress” Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

X – “The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

“On My Mind” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

“Please Hold” K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

