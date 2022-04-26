2022 Outer Critics Circle nominations announced: ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ leads with 9

The 2022 Outer Critics Circle nominations were announced Tuesday. They honor the best of the 2021-2022 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. “The Lehman Trilogy” scored the most nominations with nine bids, followed closely by the Off-Broadway musicals “Harmony” and “Kimberly Akimbo,” which scored eight nominations apiece.

Special Achievement Awards will be presented to “How I Learned to Drive” stars Johanna Day, David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker, as well as “Lackawanna Blues” star Ruben Santiago-Hudson, to mark their outstanding returns to roles they originated two decades ago. Since these actors were eligible for the original runs of these shows, the Outer Critics Circle has opted to take them out of contention for this year’s awards.

There are many additional Tony Awards hopefuls who were not eligible for this group’s nominations. The Outer Critics Circle announced that they would only be considering new elements of “Girl From the North Country,” “Dana H.,” “Is This a Room,” “Hangmen,” and “a Strange Loop.” All of these productions were previously considered by the OCC for their Off-Broadway runs. This means that new actors for the Broadway run would have been eligible, such as Alfie Allen and David Threlfall of “Hangmen” and Jaquel Spivey of “A Strange Loop.” Spivey pulled off a nomination, but the “Hangmen” duo was skunked.

Additionally, the new Broadway revival of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will be considered for the 2022-2023 season, after a litany of Covid-related delays prevented a number of Outer Critics Circle voters from seeing the production before the voting period.

The Outer Critics Circle Awards return to an in-person ceremony this year. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, followed by the in-person ceremony to honor the award recipients on Thursday, May 26, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Please see below for a full list of nominations:

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

“MJ the Musical”

“Mr. Saturday Night”

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“Paradise Square”

“Six”

Outstanding New Broadway Play

“Birthday Candles”

“Clyde’s”

“Skeleton Crew”

“The Lehman Trilogy”

“The Minutes”

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

“Black No More”

“Harmony”

“Intimate Apparel”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“Little Girl Blue”

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

“Morning Sun”

“On Sugarland”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Sanctuary City”

“The Chinese Lady”

John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)

“Cullud Wattah” by Erika Dickerson-Despenza

“English” by Sanaz Toossi

“Selling Kabul” by Sylvia Khoury

“Tambo and Bones” by Dave Harris

“Thoughts of a Colored Man” by Keenan Scott II

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

“Assassins”

“Caroline, or Change”

“Company”

“The Music Man”

“The Streets of New York”

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

“for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

“How I Learned to Drive”

“Take Me Out”

“A Touch of the Poet”

“Trouble in Mind”

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Myles Frost, “MJ the Musical”

Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Chip Zien, “Harmony”

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, “Intimate Apparel”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”

Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Quentin Earl Darrington, “MJ the Musical”

Matt Doyle, “Company”

Steven Pasquale, “Assassins”

A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square”

Will Swenson, “Assassins”

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jenn Colella, “Suffs”

Judy Kuhn, “Assassins”

Patti LuPone, “Company”

Bonnie Milligan, ‘Kimberly Akimbo”

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Patrick J. Adams, “Take Me Out”

Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Stephanie Berry, “On Sugarland”

Edie Falco, “Morning Sun”

LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

Debra Messing, “Birthday Candles”

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Chuck Cooper, “Trouble in Mind”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Skeleton Crew”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

Michael Oberholtzer, “Take Me Out”

Austin Pendleton, “The Minutes”

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Chanté Adams, “Skeleton Crew”

Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s”

Francis Benhamou, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

Nancy Robinette, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Outstanding Solo Performance

Alex Edelman, “Just For Us”

Jenn Murray, “A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing”

Arturo Luís Soria, “Ni Mi Madre”

Kristina Wong, “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord”

Outstanding Director of a Play

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Scott Ellis, “Take Me Out”

Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Skeleton Crew”

Anna D. Shapiro, “The Minutes”

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Warren Carlyle, “Harmony”

Moisés Kaufman, “Paradise Square”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ the Musical”

Jerry Zaks, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Outstanding Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Warren Carlyle, “Harmony”

Warren Carlyle, “The Music Man”

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus, “Paradise Square”

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, “MJ the Musical”

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel,” Mr. Saturday Night”

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

David Lindsay-Abaire, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lynn Nottage, “Intimate Apparel”

Bruce Sussman, “Harmony”

Outstanding Score

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, “Paradise Square”

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, “Harmony”

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, “Six”

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Outstanding Orchestrations

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, “MJ the Musical”

Greg Jarrett, “Assassins”

Jason Howland, “Paradise Square”

Doug Walter, “Harmony”

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Beowulf Boritt, “Flying Over Sunset”

Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Scott Pask, “American Buffalo”

Adam Rigg, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

David Zinn, “The Minutes”

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Jane Greenwood, “Plaza Suite”

Santo Loquasto, “The Music Man”

Gabriella Slade, “Six”

Emilio Sosa, “Trouble in Mind”

Catherine Zuber, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Natasha Katz, “MJ the Musical”

Bradley King, “Flying Over Sunset”

Brian MacDevitt, “The Minutes”

Jen Schreiver, “Lackawanna Blues”

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, “The Lehman Trilogy”

André Pluess, “The Minutes”

Ben and Max Ringham, “Blindness”

Dan Moses Schreier, “Harmony”

Matt Stine, “Assassins”

Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)

59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, “Flying Over Sunset”

Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, “Space Dogs”

Shawn Duan, “Letters of Suresh”

Luke Halls, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Jeff Sugg, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Special Achievement Awards are presented to:

Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in “How I Learned to Drive” and “Lackawanna Blues” two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:

· The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.

· To the Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.