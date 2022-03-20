2022 PGA Awards: Full winners list

The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2022 PGA Awards winners list in all 14 categories.

The PGA represents over 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and, since 2009, both the PGA and the Academy Awards have picked Best Picture with ranked choice voting.The PGA has been one of the most reliable Oscar predictors around, thanks in large part to the fact that both the guild and the academy use the the preferential ballot to determine a Best Picture victor. Since 2009, the PGA has forecast 9 of 12 Oscar champs.

Special honorary awards were also handed out to distinguished guests on Saturday. George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy received the Milestone Award. Rita Moreno was bestowed the Stanley Kramer Award. Issa Rae took home the Visionary Award. Mary Parent accepted the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures. Greg Berlanti received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.

Below are all the winners from the 2022 PGA Awards. Producers for Best Picture and Best Animated Feature are noted. Eligible winners in other film and TV categories are still being determined.

SEE 2022 PGA Awards live blog

BEST PICTURE



Being the Ricardos

(Producer: Todd Black)

Belfast

(Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas)

CODA

(Producers: Producers: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger)

Don’t Look Up

(Producers: Adam McKay, Kevin Messick)

Dune

(Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve)

King Richard

(Producers: Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith)

Licorice Pizza

(Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner)

The Power of the Dog

(Producers: Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier)

tick, tick…BOOM!

(Producers: Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda)

West Side Story

(Producers: Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE



Encanto

(Producers: Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer)

Luca

(Producers: Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs the Machines

(Producers: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon

(Producers: Osnat Shurer, Peter Del Vecho)

Sing 2

(Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

BEST TV COMEDY SERIES

Cobra Kai

Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

BEST TV LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

BEST TV MOVIE

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All the Way

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

BEST TV VARIETY PROGRAM

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live



BEST TV REALITY SERIES

America’s Got Talent

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST NON-FICTION SERIES

60 Minutes

Allen v. Farrow

The Beatles: Get Back

Queer Eye

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

BEST SPORTS PROGRAM

X – 100 Foot Wave

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Naomi Osaka

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Tiger

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Animaniacs

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

X – Muppets Haunted Mansion

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special

Waffles + Mochi

BEST SHORT-FORM PROGRAM

X – Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — The Daily Show

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

PGA INNOVATION AWARD

Artificial: Factions

Breonna’s Garden

Eschaton

Eternals: AR Story Experience

X – For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Live@Expo

Madrid Noir

Namoo

Pacha Mama

The MetaMovie Presents: Alien Rescue

The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite

Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?