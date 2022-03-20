2022 PGA Awards: Full winners list

The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2022 PGA Awards winners list in all 14 categories.
The PGA represents over 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and, since 2009, both the PGA and the Academy Awards have picked Best Picture with ranked choice voting.The PGA has been one of the most reliable Oscar predictors around, thanks in large part to the fact that both the guild and the academy use the the preferential ballot to determine a Best Picture victor. Since 2009, the PGA has forecast 9 of 12 Oscar champs.
Special honorary awards were also handed out to distinguished guests on Saturday. George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy received the Milestone Award. Rita Moreno was bestowed the Stanley Kramer Award. Issa Rae took home the Visionary Award. Mary Parent accepted the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures. Greg Berlanti received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.
Below are all the winners from the 2022 PGA Awards. Producers for Best Picture and Best Animated Feature are noted. Eligible winners in other film and TV categories are still being determined.
BEST PICTURE
Being the Ricardos
(Producer: Todd Black)
Belfast
(Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas)
CODA
(Producers: Producers: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger)
Don’t Look Up
(Producers: Adam McKay, Kevin Messick)
Dune
(Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve)
King Richard
(Producers: Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith)
Licorice Pizza
(Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner)
The Power of the Dog
(Producers: Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier)
tick, tick…BOOM!
(Producers: Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda)
West Side Story
(Producers: Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
(Producers: Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer)
Luca
(Producers: Andrea Warren)
The Mitchells vs the Machines
(Producers: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Kurt Albrecht)
Raya and the Last Dragon
(Producers: Osnat Shurer, Peter Del Vecho)
Sing 2
(Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy)
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
BEST TV COMEDY SERIES
Cobra Kai
Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
BEST TV LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
BEST TV MOVIE
8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All the Way
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free
BEST TV VARIETY PROGRAM
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
BEST TV REALITY SERIES
America’s Got Talent
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
BEST NON-FICTION SERIES
60 Minutes
Allen v. Farrow
The Beatles: Get Back
Queer Eye
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
BEST SPORTS PROGRAM
X – 100 Foot Wave
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Naomi Osaka
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Tiger
BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Animaniacs
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
X – Muppets Haunted Mansion
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special
Waffles + Mochi
BEST SHORT-FORM PROGRAM
X – Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — The Daily Show
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
PGA INNOVATION AWARD
Artificial: Factions
Breonna’s Garden
Eschaton
Eternals: AR Story Experience
X – For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Live@Expo
Madrid Noir
Namoo
Pacha Mama
The MetaMovie Presents: Alien Rescue
The Severance Theory: Welcome to Respite
Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb
