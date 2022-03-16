Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Will ‘The Power of the Dog’ win PGA? Is WGA ‘CODA’s’ to lose? [WATCH]

We’re in the home stretch of Oscar season with voting starting on Thursday, March 17 and two final major guilds announcing over the weekend, the Producer Guild of America Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their predictions for both.

The PGA Awards, which will be on Saturday, is the only other awards show that uses a preferential ballot to determine Best Picture and has long been thought of as the true test of “The Power of the Dog’s”, uh, power to win the Best Picture Oscar. If it wins here, then it’s likely safe for the Oscar — PGA has matched with Oscar 22 out of 32 times and has mismatched three times in the preferential era. But if it loses, will it be to “CODA”? That’s definitely the sentiment as the Apple TV+ film continues to surge, coming off two wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs. And what of “Belfast, long thought to be the No. 2 in this race?

Oscar Experts predictions slugfeset: After BAFTA and Critics Choice, are all 4 acting races locked?

Sunday’s WGA Awards won’t be as revealing since so many films were ineligible this year, but Paul Thomas Anderson can firm up his grip on the Best Original Screenplay Oscar if “Licorice Pizza” prevails (in the absence of “Belfast”) to go along with his BAFTA win. “CODA,” fresh off its own shocking BAFTA victory, is one of two Oscar nominees in the adapted category, the other being “Dune,” and looks likely to add another trophy to its collection. But does that lock up the Oscar?

Elsewhere, we discuss Jane Campion‘s wild 24 hours on Twitter and apology to Venus and Serena Williams following her Critics Choice Awards speech, Jessica Chastain peacing out of the Oscars red carpet in solidarity with her makeup and hair team, our PGA and WGA TV predictions.

