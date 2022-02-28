SAG Awards movie forums reactions: Oscar races remain wide-open

As usual, our forum posters were quick to share their thoughts on the the 2022 SAG Awards winners and what they mean for the Oscars. Reactions to the results ranged from elation over certain wins to rage over others.

Below is just a sampling of their savage comments concerning the winners in the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards six film categories. Take a look, then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

Best Ensemble

“Belfast”

X – “CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

JV: “Belfast” is donezo.

Atypical: What a moment for “CODA”! Absolutely stunned.

Cosmia: So that’s pretty much curtains for “Belfast,” right? “CODA” seems to have taken its place as the populist crowd-pleasing choice.

Best Actress

X – Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

TVFan365: JESSICA CHASTAIN LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cosmia: So it’s not a Kidman sweep after all, huh? Interesting development.

Aint2Proud2Beg: Oscar incoming!!!! Truly deserved!!!! Go Jessica!!!!!

Lucas: Chastain. Plot twist. Bye Kidman, let’s celebrate that.

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”)

X – Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Nate: It looks like Smith’s front-runner status is solidified now.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)

X – Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

FreemanGriffin: Thank goodness Ariana won! She’s going to win the Oscar!

Jojo1: Debose is beyond locked.

lipabridgerstwigs: DEBOSE SWEEP CONFIRMED WORLD PEACE ACHIEVED.

Lucas: She sang, she danced, she laughed, she cried. Of course she’s winning. Congrats Ariana!

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

X – Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Atypical: The tide has shiftedddd! Troy Kotsur!!!

antony: Soo happy for Troy! Amazing performance!

Babylonian: The narrative around Kotsur solidifies while Kodi’s passion seems to have dwindled.

Moviebuff22: Really happy Kotsur won. Out of this weak category, he’s definitely the best.

Best Stunt Ensemble

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

X – “No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

