2022 SAG Award TV nominations reactions slugfest: Yays for ‘Squid Game’ noms, boos for ‘Pose’ snubs [WATCH]

Are you still scratching your heads over some of Wednesday morning’s shocking surprises (“Squid Game” actors) and cruel snubs (“Pose” cast) in the Screen Actors Guild noms? Join the club! Our senior editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson recently got together to dish our WTF/OMG reactions to the 2022 SAG Award TV nominations. Watch the slugfest review in the video above and then be sure to give us your hot takes down in the comments section.

“The big news is five nominations for ‘Succession,’ five nominations for ‘Ted Lasso,'” Dixon announces about the year’s most successful guild recipients. Besides getting in for their ensemble casts, both shows also scored four individual actor bids: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook for “Succession” and Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso.”

Gold Derby as a whole correctly predicted four of the five drama ensembles (“Succession,” “Squid Game,” “The Morning Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”), only missing one (“Yellowstone”). On the comedy side, our odds-makers also got four casts right (“Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Great”), only skipping one (“The Kominsky Method”).

Dixon notes how “Squid Game” over-performed by getting “two lead actors in,” Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, in addition to the show’s noms for drama ensemble and stunts. Davidson chimes in, “I have ‘Succession’ winning [the ensemble category] still, but I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘Squid Game’ won at all.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery singles out “Pose” stars Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter for their eye-rolling snubs, noting, “It’s such a groundbreaking cast to have never been nominated, even for their farewell season when all of the characters and all of the actors had really special highlight moments. That was a disappointment.”

The 2022 SAG Award ceremony will air February 27 on TNT/TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Helen Mirren will receive the Life Achievement Award.