SAG Awards TV forums reactions: Cheers and jeers

Our forum posters were ready and waiting to cheer and jeer over this year's SAG Award winners on the TV side. Below is just a sampling of their brutal comments on the nine television categories at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Comedy Ensemble

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

X – “Ted Lasso”

Best Drama Ensemble

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

X – “Succession”

“Yellowstone”

TVFan365: “SUCCESSION” LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!!!

Victor: “Succession” is truly an ensemble show and all of its performances getting recognized feels good enough to me.

Best Comedy Actress

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)

X – Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

TheLordMan: It took this long for Smart to win? How dumb.

Best Comedy Actor

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

X – Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Victor: Jason Sudeikis 2x SAG winner, I know that’s right.

Best Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

X – Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Sean C: They really like “Squid Game.”

Atypical: Poor Sarah Snook.

Reis: I enjoyed Jung but she wasn’t even the best female performance in her show. Moss, Snook and Aniston deserved more.

Best Drama Actor

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

X – Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Atypical: VOTE SPLITTTT!!!

Ghost: Love that “Squid Game” has gotten American recognition.

Best TV Movie/Mini Actress

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Cythia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

X – Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Luca: Kate WINslet all the way. Queen. Sweep.

Best TV Movie/Mini Actor

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”)

X – Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

mporter455: Great win for Keaton! I loved “Dopesick.”

wolfali: Regardless of whether he wins the Emmy or not it’s about time that Michael Keaton wins an industry award! Happy for him.

Ivo Stoyanov: What a man! What an actor! Keaton, all my respect to you!

Best Stunt Ensemble

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

X – “Squid Game”

