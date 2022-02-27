2022 SAG Awards film live blog: ‘No Time to Die’ wins first film award, best stunt ensemble [UPDATING LIVE]

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out on Sunday night, February 27, honoring the best acting achievements in film and television in 15 total categories (check out the complete list of winners here). Six of those categories award motion pictures and often represent a significant turning point in the race for Oscars. So what does it all mean? Follow along below as I break down the winners live throughout the night (times listed are Eastern).

Nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards were decided by a nominating committee, randomly selected from the 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA industry union. But voting for winners was open to all members. Since these awards are presented by industry peers rather than film journalists like the Critics Choice Awards and various regional critics’ organizations (New York, Los Angeles, National Society, etc.), they often give us a good idea of what films might succeed at the Oscars, which are also decided by industry professionals.

In the lead actor category, 22 out of the 27 previous SAG Award winners went on to win the Oscar (one of those, Benicio Del Toro from “Traffic,” won the SAG Award in lead, but the Oscar in supporting). The two groups have also agreed on 19 out of 27 lead actresses, 18 out of 27 supporting actors, and 20 out of 27 supporting actresses (one of those, Kate Winslet from “The Reader” won the SAG Award in supporting, but the Oscar in lead).

But only 12 out of 26 ensemble cast winners at the SAG Awards have ended up winning Best Picture at the Oscars, likely because these awards specifically honor acting and not the overall quality of a film. For instance, last year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture, “Nomadland,” which was a character study focused mostly around Frances McDormand‘s central performance, wasn’t even nominated for its ensemble cast at the SAG Awards. But the Oscars aren’t all that matter here. For an actor, being nominated and awarded by your fellow card-carrying union members makes this one of the most meaningful prizes you can get.

6:12pm — STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE — In one of the two stunt awards handed out before the prime time ceremony, “No Time to Die” was awarded for film (“Squid Game” won the TV stunts award). “No Time To Die’s” victory comes nine years after this award went to another James Bond film, “Skyfall” (2012), and it breaks a four-year winning streak for superhero films: “Wonder Woman” (2017), “Black Panther” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020). “No Time” had to beat two superhero movies to pull off its victory: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow.” It also had a formidable challenger in “Dune,” which had the advantage of being one of Hollywood’s favorite films this year, earning 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture.