2022 SAG Awards nominations predictions: Odds for film led by ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘CODA’ …

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” are predicted to receive the most Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for film when they’re announced on Wednesday morning, January 12. According to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, both films will receive four nominations apiece. Scroll down for our odds in five categories with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“Belfast,” about a family caught in the crossfire of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, is tipped to win the top award for the best film ensemble in addition to nominations for supporting actress Caitriona Balfe and supporting actors Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds. Just under half of all SAG Awards cast winners go on to win the Oscar for Best Picture (12 out of the last 26), so prevailing here is no guarantee of later success, but it doesn’t hurt.

Meanwhile, “The Power of the Dog,” about a rancher who torments his new in-laws in 1920s Montana, is also expected to be nominated for its ensemble cast along with three individual acting bids for leading man Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting performers Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Though “Belfast” is favored in the top category, “Power” has the advantage in the supporting races where Dunst and Smit-McPhee are the odds-on favorites to prevail.

Next up is “CODA,” which we’re predicting to be nominated three times: for its ensemble cast, supporting actress Marlee Matlin, and supporting actor Troy Kotsur. But there’s one category we’re not predicting in the nominations round: the award for the best stunt ensemble. That race often favors big-budget action movies like recent winners “Black Panther” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020), but we might also see “Belfast” break through there thanks to its explosive riot scenes, much the way “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was nominated last year for depicting large protests and clashes with police.

CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Belfast” — 19/5

“The Power of the Dog” — 5/1

“West Side Story” — 11/2

“Don’t Look Up” — 7/1

“CODA” — 8/1

Dark horse contenders: “King Richard” (17/2), “The Harder They Fall” (28/1), “House of Gucci” (35/1), “Being the Ricardos” (46/1)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” — 71/20

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — 5/1

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” — 5/1

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” — 5/1

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” — 11/2

Dark horse contenders: Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” (28/1); Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” (30/1); Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” (33/1)

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Will Smith, “King Richard” — 69/20

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” — 4/1

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!” — 9/2

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — 11/2

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano” — 7/1

Dark horse contenders: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” (15/1); Bradley Cooper, “Nightmare Alley” (60/1)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” — 39/10

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” — 9/2

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” — 9/2

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast” — 5/1

Marlee Matlin, “CODA” — 23/2

Dark horse contenders: Ann Dowd, “Mass” (15/1); Ruth Negga, “Passing” (22/1); Rita Moreno, “West Side Story” (25/1)

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” — 71/20

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast” — 9/2

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” — 6/1

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” — 13/2

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci” — 10/1

Dark horse contenders: J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” (18/1); Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza” (22/1); Mike Faist, “West Side Story” (28/1)

