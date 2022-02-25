SAG Awards movie winner predictions: Official odds in all 6 categories

Thousands of Gold Derby users are predicting who will win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when they’re handed out on Sunday night, February 27. So who will be victorious? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all six film categories. Our odds are calculated by combining the forecasts of all users who have made their picks, and our collective wisdom is often better than most individual forecasters. See our odds below, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

The SAG Awards nominations were decided by nominating committees made up of randomly selected members of the SAG-AFTRA entertainment industry union. But the entire membership of 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, stunt performers, voice-over performers, and more can pick the winners. Given what a broad cross-section of the entertainment industry these awards represent, they often agree with the Oscars in individual acting categories since both awards are handed out by industry peers. But the award for the best ensemble cast only corresponds with the Oscar for Best Picture about half of the time.

Check out our complete odds below, and make sure to make or update your own predictions before winners are revealed this weekend. Join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Belfast” — 18/5

“CODA” — 37/10

“Don’t Look Up” — 4/1

“King Richard” — 9/2

“House of Gucci” — 9/2

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” — 69/20

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — 39/10

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” — 4/1

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” — 4/1

Jennifer hudson, “Respect” — 9/2

MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Will Smith, “King Richard” — 16/5

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” — 19/5

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” — 4/1

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — 9/2

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” — 9/2

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” — 16/5

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” — 19/5

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast” — 9/2

Ruth Negga, “Passing” — 9/2

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley” — 9/2

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” — 10/3

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” — 71/20

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza” — 9/2

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci” — 9/2

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar” — 9/2

STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

“No Time to Die” — 17/5

“Dune” — 19/5

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — 39/10

“Black Widow” — 9/2

“The Matrix Resurrections” — 9/2

