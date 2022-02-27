2022 SAG Awards TV live blog: ‘Squid Game’ wins first television trophy of the evening [UPDATING LIVE]

Heading into the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, HBO’s “Succession” was predicted to sweep the TV races with three trophies (drama ensemble, drama actor and drama actress). Apple’s “Ted Lasso” was next in line with two forecasted victories (comedy ensemble and comedy actor). Other shows predicted to earn single wins were “Hacks” (comedy actress), “Dopesick” (limited/movie actor), “Mare of Easttown” (limited/movie actress) and “Squid Game” (stunt ensemble). Did Gold Derby’s predictions come true, or were there more than a few surprise winners among the nine television categories? Read on for our minute-by-minute 2022 SAG Awards TV live blog.

As a reminder, the TV side was guaranteed to have multiple new champions this year since most of last year’s winners (things like “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “The Mandalorian”) all didn’t air within the 2021 eligibility period. Indeed, only Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) was eligible to repeat his victory from last year.

This year’s kudos aired live on TNT and TBS on February 27, 2022 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Besides the nine TV winners and six film champs, Helen Mirren also received her Life Achievement Award from Kate Winslet on Sunday night. These awards are voted on by approximately 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA foundation.

Keep refreshing/reloading this 2022 SAG Awards TV live blog for the most recent updates.

3:00 p.m. — The first television award of the evening is handed out on the red carpet to … the stunt ensemble of “Squid Game”! This Korean survival drama took down fellow nominees “Cobra Kai,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown.” The rest of the TV categories will be presented live on the telecast beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/ET.