SAG Awards TV nomination predictions: Our official odds in 8 television categories

When the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards TV nominations are revealed Wednesday, January 12, you can expect to see some familiar faces (“Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show”) as well as some first-time nominees (“Succession,” “Hacks”). The TV prizes often go to the most popular fare as there are so many voting members (approximately 160,000) of the SAG-AFTRA foundation. Scroll down for Gold Derby’s predictions in eight television categories listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners in gold and potential spoilers in italics.

Last year’s big TV champs were “The Crown,” which won for its ensemble and for Gillian Anderson‘s individual performance, and “Schitt’s Creek,” which prevailed for its cast and for Catherine O’Hara‘s solo role. Other winners included Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) and Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”). Of all these trophy recipients, only Sudeikis is eligible to repeat again this year.

Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of 2,200 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

This year’s edition of these kudos airs February 27 on TNT/TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Here are Gold Derby’s 2022 SAG Awards TV nomination predictions:

Best TV Drama Ensemble

“Succession” — 82/25

“The Morning Show” — 9/2

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 9/2

“Squid Game” — 9/2

“Pose” — 13/2

Spoiler: “This Is Us” — 20/1

Best TV Drama Actor

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) — 17/5

Brian Cox (“Succession”) — 4/1

Billy Porter (“Pose”) — 13/2

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) — 13/2

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) — 9/1

Spoiler: Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) — 19/2

Best TV Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) — 18/5

Sarah Snook (“Succession”) — 19/5

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) — 9/2

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) — 5/1

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) — 13/1

Spoiler: J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”) — 16/1

Best TV Comedy Ensemble

“Ted Lasso” — 16/5

“Hacks” — 4/1

“Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

“The Great” — 6/1

“What We Do in the Shadows” — 17/2

Spoiler: “The Kominsky Method” — 20/1

Best TV Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — 16/5

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 4/1

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 9/2

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) — 5/1

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) — 13/2

Spoiler: Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) — 15/1

Best TV Comedy Actress

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) — 16/5

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) — 39/10

Elle Fanning (“The Great”) — 6/1

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) — 15/2

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) — 17/2

Spoiler: Sandra Oh (“The Chair”) — 13/1

Best TV Movie/Mini Actor

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”) — 69/20

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”) — 9/2

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) — 9/2

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) — 5/1

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) — 13/2

Spoiler: Clive Owen (“Impeachment”) — 16/1

Best TV Movie/Mini Actress

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) — 16/5

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) — 9/2

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”) — 11/2

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”) — 13/2

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”) — 7/1

Spoiler: Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) — 25/1

