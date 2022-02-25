2022 SAG Awards TV winner predictions slugfest: Editors debate hot races (‘Squid Game’ vs. ‘Succession’), potential upsets (Michael Douglas) [WATCH]

With just days left to go before the 2022 SAG Awards are handed out, Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon, Chris Beachum, Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson are panicking over their last-minute TV predictions. (Click on each name to see that editor’s complete picks in all nine television categories.) Can the “Squid Game” cast take down “Succession’s” ensemble? Will Michael Douglas stage an upset over Jason Sudeikis? They recently got together to debate their picks before the Sunday, February 27 ceremony airs on TBS and TNT. Watch their TV winner predictions video slugfest above and be sure to give us YOUR thoughts down in the comments section.

All of the editors think “Succession” will win the ensemble award, but they also warn to watch out for “Squid Game.” After all, HBO’s family drama was snubbed by the guild the past two years while Netflix’s survival hit was recognized right off the bat. “Succession” has the potential to go three-for-three in the drama categories thanks to Sarah Snook in actress and either Brian Cox or Jeremy Strong in actor, but Beachum is betting on Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) to win. Why? He’s worried the three “Succession” guys (the other is Kieran Culkin) might experience a vote split.

As for the comedy races, the consensus is that the “Ted Lasso” cast will prevail for the first time (remember, they lost last year to the “Schitt’s Creek” ensemble). But is the Apple show’s star in danger? Sudeikis could lose some votes to co-star Brett Goldstein, who was eligible here since the SAG Awards don’t have separate supporting categories for television. Similarly, “Only Murders in the Building” boasts two nominees — Steve Martin and Martin Short — which means the only contender that doesn’t have to worry about a potential vote split is Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). Hmm.

In the two limited series categories, every editor is on board with Kate Winslet winning yet another trophy for her “Mare of Easttown” role. But the male actor category is giving them all a headache. Will Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) avenge his individual “Birdman” loss from years ago? Can Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”) prevail despite being a supporting actor? And should we really be discounting a victory from surprise Emmy winner Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)?

But that’s not all! The Gold Derby staffers also discuss the stunt ensemble race. Sure, big budget shows like “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian” have won this SAG Award in years past, but that doesn’t mean a smaller series like “Cobra Kai” can’t eke out a victory (Dixon reminds viewers of the “GLOW” win from a couple years ago). Despite that, “Squid Game” looks like a safe bet for stunts considering the popularity and kinetic nature of the show.

