Oscar Experts slugfest: After SAG Awards surprises, who’s ahead now?

Is Jessica Chastain the new Best Actress frontrunner? Is “CODA” coming for multiple Oscar wins now? The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in the books and Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the winners, surprises, and what it all means for the Oscars.

“CODA” was the big film winner of the night, but in the race we all care about — Best Actress — Chastain came out on top for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Her victory basically ensures another split race since none of the Oscar nominees are up at BAFTA and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) is still favored at the Critics Choice Awards. Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) was predicted to win SAG, so does Chastain have the Oscar edge now? And can Kidman recover? Or does this open the door for SAG snubbees Stewart and Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)?

Apple TV+ kicked off and closed the night with two wins for “CODA”: Troy Kotsur won supporting actor over Oscar fave Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) and the cast nabbed the top prize, marking historic firsts for deaf actors. “CODA’s” feel-good vibes always made it a threat at the SAG Awards, and while it will have a tougher battle for the Best Picture Oscar, with just three nominations, Kotsur has made this a race between him and Smit-McPhee. Can he win the BAFTA next though?

Elsewhere, we go over the TV categories and what they could mean for the Emmys.

