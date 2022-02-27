2022 SAG Awards: Full winners list in the 6 film and 9 TV categories

The SAG Awards were handed out on Sunday, February 27 during a two-hour live ceremony that aired on both TBS and TNT beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. This marked the 28th year that the Screen Actors Guild has awarded prizes in six film categories and nine TV races. Scroll down to see the SAG Awards winners list. We’ve also included the complete roster of nominees in every category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Among the movies in the running, two films — “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog” — merited three SAG Awards nominations apiece. “Being the Ricardos,” “Belfast,” “CODA” and “King Richard” each scored a pair.

Of the television series in contention only two are up for five Screen Actors Guild Awards: the HBO drama “Succession” and the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” Each reaped four individual SAG Awards nominations and an ensemble bid.

Refresh this page for the most up-to-date 2022 SAG Awards winners

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick…BOOM!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Cate Blanchette (“Nightmare Alley”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

X – “No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTOR

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Jung Ho-Yeon (“Squid Game”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

BEST COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY SERIES ACTOR

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY SERIES ACTRESS

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

BEST TV SERIES STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

X – “Squid Game”

