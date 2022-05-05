2022 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 3): ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Funny Girl,’ ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ …

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the third and final time during the 2021-2022 Broadway season to discuss eligibility of 15 productions for the upcoming 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing June 12, 2022. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Scroll down for the 2022 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 3).

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time ever on Sunday, June 12 starting at 7:00 – 8:00 PM ET/4:00 – 5:00 PM PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. Following that is the live CBS (also Paramount+) presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT. Tony nominations will be announced on Monday, May 9.

SEE Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 1): ‘SIX’ wives, ‘Lehman Trilogy’ men are all leads

The productions discussed on Thursday were: “Plaza Suite,” “Paradise Square,” “Take Me Out,” “Birthday Candles,” “American Buffalo,” “The Minutes,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” “Hangmen,” “Funny Girl,” “The Skin of Our Teeth,” “A Strange Loop,” “POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” “Mr. Saturday Night” and “Macbeth.”

The following determinations were made:

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Paradise Square.”

Enrico Colantoni and John Earl Jelks will be considered eligible in the Featured Actor in a Play category for their respective performances in “Birthday Candles.”

Darren Criss will be considered eligible in the Featured Actor in a Play category for his performance in “American Buffalo.”

“How I Learned to Drive” will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress/Actor in a Play categories for their respective performances in “How I Learned to Drive.”

Rachel Hauck (scenic design) and Lucy Mackinnon (video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “How I Learned to Drive.”

Myung Hee Cho (scenic design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.”

David Threlfall will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “Hangmen.”

Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes will be considered eligible in the Featured Actress/Actor in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “Funny Girl.”

Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel (tap choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on “Funny Girl.”

Gabby Beans, James Vincent Meredith and Roslyn Ruff will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress/Actor in a Play categories, for their respective performances in “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

Jaquel Spivey will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Musical category for his performance in “A Strange Loop.”

Scott Pask (scenic design) and Jeff Sugg (video and projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Mr. Saturday Night.”

As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered Lead while those below the title are considered Featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

SEE 2022 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 2): ‘Company,’ ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘The Music Man’

Since there were no determinations made regarding “The Minutes,” “POTUS” or “Take Me Out,” every performer in their ensembles will be eligible for the Featured Actor/Actress in a Play categories since none of these actors were billed above the title. Featured Actor now becomes particularly crowded, with Tracy Letts, Noah Reid, Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams all contending there despite central roles in their respective dramas. Adams recently earned an Outer Critics Circle nomination in their Lead Actor race for his performance in “Take Me Out,” but he will contend with his co-stars when it comes to the Tonys.

Additionally, there is no mention of the French cirque adaptation of “The Little Prince” in these determinations. Questions arose as to whether the dance/circus mashup would contend as a musical or play, but it seems like the nominators will ultimately not be considering it at all for these competitive categories.

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards nominees now through May 9

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?