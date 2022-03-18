2022 Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 2): ‘Company,’ ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘The Music Man’ …

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the second time during the 2021-2022 Broadway season to discuss eligibility of seven productions for upcoming 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were: “Clyde’s,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Company,” “Flying Over Sunset,” “Skeleton Crew,” “MJ,” and “The Music Man.”

The following determinations were made:

Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Patti LuPone will be considered eligible in the Featured Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Company.”

Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck and Carmen Cusack will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “Flying Over Sunset.”

Beowulf Boritt (scenic design) and 59 Productions (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Flying Over Sunset.”

Myles Frost will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Musical category for his performance in “MJ.”

Derek McLane (scenic design) and Peter Nigrini (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “MJ.”

Sutton Foster will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “The Music Man.”

SEE Tony Awards eligibility rulings (round 1): ‘SIX’ wives, ‘Lehman Trilogy’ men are all leads

As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered Lead while those below the title are considered Featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

Since no determinations were made to change the category eligibility of performers in “Clyde’s” or “Skeleton Crew,” their respective stars Uzo Aduba and Phylicia Rashad, will both compete for Featured Actress in a Play. The entire ensemble casts of those plays were billed below the title.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

SEE Tony Awards return to Radio City this June with a landmark live broadcast nationwide

As previously reported, this year’s telecast will broadcast simultaneously across the CBS network and Paramount+ on June 12, 2022. The ceremony will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time in Tony Awards history. Exclusive content will begin streaming on Paramount+ from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET, followed by the three-hour presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM ET.