2022 Tony Awards: Full awards season calendar revealed

With the end of the 2021-2022 Broadway season rapidly approaching, the Tony Awards have announced their full calendar of events ahead of the 2022 ceremony. The 75th annual Tony Awards will return to their home at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12, for a four-hour television and streaming event. For the first time in Tony history, the awards will broadcast live coast to coast.

After the global pandemic forced the rialto into an unprecedented shutdown, Broadway has roared back to life. A whopping 34 productions will vie for the industry’s top honors, including 13 musicals and 21 plays.

Below, find the full calendar of 2022 Tony Awards events:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Official cut-off for 2021-2022 Tony Eligibility

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The 75th Annual Tony Award Nominations Announcement will take place at 1:00 PM ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. A complete list of the 2022 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Tuesday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM ET.

WATCH 2022 Tony Awards slugfest: 13 productions vie for places in Musical races

Thursday, May 5, 2022

“Meet the Nominees” Press Event, to take place at the Sofitel New York.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The exclusive Tony Nominees’ Luncheon, at the historic Rainbow Room. A chance for the nominees to celebrate each other and to receive their nomination certificates. This invite-only event is closed to the media.

WATCH 2022 Tony Awards slugfest: 20 productions vie for places in Play races

Monday, June, 2022

The annual Tony Honors reception, recognizing the recipients of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre for their outstanding contributions to the Broadway industry. This invite-only event will take place at the Sofitel New York.

Sunday, June 12, 2022

The 75th Annual Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall, in a four-hour television and streaming event, which will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. The celebration will commence at 7:00 – 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 – 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ premium plans. The show will be available to watch for all levels of Paramount+ membership after the broadcast has concluded.

The 75th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards nominees now through May 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?