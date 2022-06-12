Tony Awards: 75th ceremony celebrates best of 2021-2022 Broadway season [LIVE BLOG]

The 75th Tony Awards was held on Sunday, June 12 in a two-part telecast staged at Radio City Music Hall. Nominations were announced on May 9, 2022. Of the 34 eligible productions from the 2021-2022 Broadway season, 29 reaped bids across 26 competitive categories.

All 13 eligible musicals and musical revivals earned at least one nomination. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Strange Loop” leads with 11 nominations, including Best Musical and for three of its cast members. Two other new musicals — “MJ The Musical” and “Paradise Square” — are right behind with 10 bids apiece. Both took slots in the top category of Best Musical and performed exceedingly well in the design categories. Of the four eligible musical revivals, the late Stephen Sondheim‘s “Company” leads with nine nominations.

On the play side, “The Lehman Trilogy” leads the exceptional pack with eight nominations. The revival of “for colored girls” follows right behind with seven bids. The nominators certainly spread the wealth in the play categories, citing 16 of the total 21 new dramas and revivals, led by new works “Clyde’s” and “Hangmen” with five nominations; revivals “American Buffalo,” “Take Me Out,” and “Trouble in Mind” with four; “Dana H.,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “Macbeth,” “POTUS,” and “Skeleton Crew” with three; and “Lackawanna Blues,” “The Minutes,” and “Plaza Suite” with one each.

Below, follow along with our 2022 Tony Awards live blog with updates throughout the four-hour show, including all the winners.

7:00pm Welcome to the 75th annual Tony Awards, where Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are helping us “set the stage” with an opening number to kick off the first hour of the telecast on Paramount+.

7:09pm BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (“SIX”)

This category has been a toss-up all Tony season. The catchy juggernaut “SIX” pulls off an upset over “A Strange Loop.” Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ hooky take on the six wives of Henry VIII has bested Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning music and lyrics. He has an opportunity to take home a Tony tonight, though, for Best Musical Book, where “SIX” was not nominated. This is the first win for “SIX” of the evening.

7:13pm BEST COSTUME DESIGN (PLAY) — Montana Levi Blanco (“The Skin of Our Teeth”)

Montana Levi Blanco wins his first Tony for his Broadway debut with the massive Lincoln Center Theatre revival of Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth.” Blanco also contributed the costume design for musical “A Strange Loop,” which will likely go on to win the Best Musical award later tonight.

7:15pm BEST COSTUME DESIGN (MUSICAL) — Gabriella Slade (“SIX”)

Gabriella Slade wins her first Tony for her Broadway debut for her contemporary take on period dress for “SIX.” She just recently won the Drama Desk Award for this work, too. This is the second win for “SIX” of the night.

7:20pm BEST SCENIC DESIGN (PLAY) — Es Devlin (“The Lehman Trilogy”)

Es Devlin wins the first Tony of her career for her astonishing rotating glass set for “The Lehman Trilogy.” She previously reaped bids for “Machinal” (2014) and “American Psycho” (2016). This is first win for “The Lehman Trilogy” of the night.

7:21pm BEST SCENIC DESIGN (MUSICAL) — Bunny Christie (“Company”)

Bunny Christie wins the second Tony of her career for her imaginative work on director Marianne Elliott’s revival of “Company.” She won her first award for a previous collaboration with Elliott on play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2015). She has one prior nomination from three years ago for “Ink.” Christie also contributed the costume design for “Company.” This is the first win for “Company” of the night. “Chris Harper pays my wages,” Christie quipped in her acceptance speech, referring to Patti LuPone‘s takedown of a patron who didn’t wear their mask properly at a post-show talkback.

7:25pm BEST LIGHTING DESIGN (PLAY) — Jon Clark (“The Lehman Trilogy”)

Jon Clark takes home the first Tony of his career for “The Lehman Trilogy” after previously earning a nomination last season for “The Inheritance.” His prior credits also include “King Charles III” (2015) and the most recent revival of “Betrayal” (2019). This is the second win for “The Lehman Trilogy” of the night. Amongst the collaborators he thanks, he gave kudos to newly-minted Es Devlin for her “audacious set design.”

7:27pm BEST LIGHTING DESIGN (MUSICAL) — Natasha Katz (“MJ the Musical”)

Natasha Katz takes home the seventh Tony Award of her career in an upset over category frontrunners “Company” and “A Strange Loop.” She last won in 2016 for “A Long Day’s Journey into Night” and the year prior for “An American in Paris,” which marked another collaboration with “MJ” director Christopher Wheeldon.

