2022 Tony Awards nominations: ‘A Strange Loop’ leads with 11, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ at 8

With the announcement of the Tony Awards nominations on May 9, we now know the shows and performers in contention for the 75th annual ceremony. The 29 members of the Tony nominating committee recognized 29 of the 34 eligible productions across 25 competitive categories.

SEE the complete list of 2022 Tony Awards nominees

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Strange Loop” with score and book by Michael R. Jackson leads with 11 nominations, including Best Musical and for three of its cast members. Two other new musicals — “MJ The Musical” and “Paradise Square” — are right behind with 10 bids apiece. Both took slots in the top category of Best Musical and performed exceedingly well in the design categories. From the four eligible musical revivals, the late Stephen Sondheim‘s “Company” leads with nine nominations.

All 13 eligible musicals and musical revivals earned at least one nomination. Smash success “SIX: The Musical” reaped eight bids, but as our users predicted, none of its six actresses broke through as all had to compete against each other in the Best Actress category. The Bob Dylan songbook musical “Girl From the North Country” scored seven, the Hugh Jackman “The Music Man” revival earned six, Billy Crystal‘s “Mr. Saturday Night” landed five, the James Lapine original work “Flying Over Sunset” netted four, revival “Caroline, or Change” earned three, while “Diana, The Musical,” “Funny Girl” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” all earned just one.

DISCUSS the Tony nominations with Broadway insiders in our notorious forums

On the play side, “The Lehman Trilogy” leads the exceptional pack with eight nominations. The revival of “for colored girls” follows right behind with seven bids. At the helm of that production, Camille A. Brown scored dual nominations as director and choreographer.

The nominators certainly spread the wealth in the play categories, citing 16 of the total 21 new dramas and revivals, led by new works “Clyde’s” and “Hangmen” with five nominations; revivals “American Buffalo,” “Take Me Out,” and “Trouble in Mind” with four; “Dana H.,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “Macbeth,” “POTUS,” and “Skeleton Crew” with three; and “Lackawanna Blues,” “The Minutes,” and “Plaza Suite” with one each.

The five snubbed productions include the Debra Messing-led “Birthday Candles,” “Chicken & Biscuits,” “Is This a Room,” “Pass Over,” which was the first production to bow in the 2021-2022 season way back in August, and “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?