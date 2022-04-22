2022 Tony Awards nominations announcement moving to May 9

Hold the curtain! We have a few extra days to catch up on new Broadway shows, and lock in Tony nomination predictions. The Tony Awards have announced that they are moving the date for the nominations announcement to Monday, May 9. Eligibility for shows opening in the 2021-2022 season has been extended to Wednesday, May 4. Previously, the eligibility deadline was Thursday, April 28, with a nominations announcement on Tuesday, May 3.

The nominations will be announced on the Tony Awards official YouTube page, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. on May 9. The Meet the Nominees event will now take place on Thursday, May 12.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, explained the last-minute shift saying: “Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements. Therefore, the Tony Nominations will now take place on Monday, May 9th.”

An astonishing 16 new Broadway productions have opening nights in April in a race to meet the eligibility deadline for the Tony Awards. Additionally, “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Girl From the North Country” had their “reopening” nights after being on hiatus since the winter. It’s the busiest period of the year for Tony nominators, who are required to see every eligible production before voting on nominations. This already hectic month has been further complicated by a spike in Covid infections, which has taken some actors in contention for awards out of their productions for days at a time.

Luckily, the date for the awards ceremony remains unchanged. The 2022 Tony Awards return to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. The Tonys will be broadcast across both Paramount+ and CBS. Exclusive content will begin streaming on Paramount+ from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET, followed by the three-hour presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. The ceremony will broadcast live on the east and west coasts CBS network, and will stream simultaneously on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers.

