2022 Tony Awards nominations snubs: Daniel Craig, ‘Flying Over Sunset,’ Katrina Lenk …

With 34 productions eligible for this year’s Tony Awards, there were plenty of names missing when nominations were announced on Monday morning. Among the most surprising 2022 Tony Awards nominations snubs was Katrina Lenk, who plays Bobbie in Marianne Elliott’s reimagining of the late Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” The production merited nine nominations, including Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Featured Actor (Matt Doyle), and Best Featured Actress (Patti LuPone, Jennifer Simard). Lenk previously won a Tony Award for her performance in Best Musical-winner “The Band’s Visit.”

Original musical “Flying Over Sunset” also underperformed. Even though the shuttered production scored four nominations, including Best Actress (Carmen Cusack) and Best Score, it missed out on the top category of Best Musical and Best Book for librettist James Lapine.

The star-studded revival of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” also missed out on a number of key nominations. Director Sam Gold’s remounting earned three bids, including one for its Lady Macbeth Ruth Negga, but missing were high-profile names Daniel Craig as Macbeth himself and past Tony-nominee Amber Gray, who plays Banquo.

In all, only five of the 34 productions in contention were completely shut out on nominations morning. Those include new plays “Birthday Candles” starring Debra Messing, “Chicken & Biscuits,” “Is This a Room,” “Pass Over,” which kicked off this Broadway season all the way back in August 2021, and “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

Below, see the list of snubbed contenders in the top show and performance categories.

NOT NOMINATED: BEST MUSICAL

Flying Over Sunset

Mrs. Doubtfire

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PLAY

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Is This a Room

Dana H.

NOT NOMINATED: BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Funny Girl

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PLAY REVIVAL

The Skin of Our Teeth

Macbeth

Lackawanna Blues

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Katrina Lenk (“Company”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Funny Girl”)

Brittney Mack (“SIX”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Tony Yazbek (“Flying Over Sunset”)

Ramin Karimloo (“Funny Girl”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Emily Davis (“Is This a Room”)

Sarah Jessica Parker (“Plaza Suite”)

Ebony Marshall-Oliver (“Chicken & Biscuits”)

Debra Messing (“Birthday Candles”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

Daniel Craig (“Macbeth”)

Laurence Fishburne (“American Buffalo”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Jane Lynch (“Funny Girl”)

Caissie Levy (“Caroline, or Change”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Jefferson Mays (“The Music Man”)

Claybourne Elder (“Company”)

David Paymer (“Mr. Saturday Night”)

Quentin Earl Darrington (“MJ The Musical”)

Marc Kudisch (“Girl From the North Country”)

Robert Sella (“Flying Over Sunset”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Jessica Frances Dukes (“Trouble in Mind”)

Johanna Day (“How I Learned to Drive”)

Amber Gray (“Macbeth”)

Jessie Mueller (“The Minutes”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Austin Pendleton (“The Minutes”)

Noah Reid (“The Minutes”)

Brandon J. Dirden (“Skeleton Crew”)

Darren Criss (“American Buffalo”)

Michael Urie (“Chicken & Biscuits”)

