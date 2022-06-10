Tony predictions by show: ‘Company’ will lead with 6, ‘A Strange Loop’ and ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ to take 5

Director Marianne Elliott’s reimagining of Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical “Company” will win the most Tony Awards, according to our official odds in all 26 categories. The contemporary take on one of the esteemed composer’s earliest works will take home six awards, besting by one the groundbreaking new musical “A Strange Loop” and the epic play “The Lehman Trilogy,” which will both claim five.

These official odds for the Tonys are derived from the predictions of our Experts who write about theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, the Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s ceremony, the All-Star Top 24 Users who have the highest scores when you combine predictions from the last two years, and all our Users who make the up the largest and often savviest bloc of predictors.

Below, we break down the predicted winners by show, ranked by the number of Tonys it will win. Make or edit your own predictions until 6:00pm ET the evening of the ceremony on Sunday, June 12. The Tonys will air a one-hour special, “The Tony Awards: Act One,” hosted by current stage stars Darren Criss (“American Buffalo”) and Julianne Hough (“POTUS”) on Paramount+ at 7:00pm ET. Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose takes over for the main ceremony at 8:00pm ET on CBS.

MUSICALS

Company

Best Musical Revival — 13/10

Best Featured Actress (Patti LuPone) — 82/25

Best Featured Actor (Matt Doyle) — 31/10

Best Director — 82/25

Best Scenic Design — 82/25

Best Lighting Design — 71/20

A Strange Loop

Best Musical — 82/25

Best Actor (Jaquel Spivey) — 31/10

Best Original Score — 16/5

Best Musical Book — 31/10

Best Orchestrations — 82/25

SIX

Best Costume Design — 18/5

Best Sound Design — 69/20

Caroline, or Change

Best Actress (Sharon D. Clarke) — 16/5

MJ the Musical

Best Choreography — 16/5

We predict these nominated musicals and revivals will go home empty-handed: “Diana, the Musical,” “Flying Over Sunset,” “Girl From the North Country,” “Mr. Saturday Night, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Music Man,” and “Paradise Square.”

PLAYS

The Lehman Trilogy

Best Play — 31/10

Best Director — 31/10

Best Scenic Design — 69/20

Best Lighting Design — 31/10

Best Sound Design — 82/25

How I Learned to Drive

Best Actress (Mary-Louise Parker) — 82/25

Best Actor (David Morse) — 5/1

Take Me Out

Best Play Revival — 17/5

Best Featured Actor (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) — 71/20

for colored girls

Best Featured Actress (Kenita R. Miller) — 69/20

The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design — 16/5

We predict these nominated plays and revivals will go home empty-handed: “American Buffalo,” “Clyde’s,” “Dana H.,” “Hangmen,” “The Minutes,” “Skeleton Crew,” and “Trouble in Mind.”

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards now through June 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?