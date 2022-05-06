2022 Tonys predictions: Complete odds for 75th annual Tony Awards nominations

Broadway came roaring back from its long winter of coronavirus closures with 34 musicals, plays, and revivals opening in the 2021-2022 season. If that whopping number of eligible productions has you unsure as to what shows, actors, and creatives to predict for the Tony Awards nominations, check out our racetrack odds below for all of the top categories. The nominees will be announced on May 9 and the ceremony will occur on June 12.

These official odds for the Tonys are derived from the predictions of our Experts who write about theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, and all Users who make up the largest (and often savviest) bloc of predictors.

Below, see our 2022 Tony Awards predictions in 17 of the 25 categories. Make or edit your own predictions before the nominations are unveiled on Monday morning.

MUSICALS

BEST MUSICAL

A Strange Loop – 4/1

SIX – 9/2

Girl From the North Country – 11/2

Mr. Saturday Night – 13/2

Flying Over Sunset – 9/1

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Company – 15/8

The Music Man – 69/20

Caroline, or Change – 4/1

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Sharon D Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”) – 9/2

Sutton Foster (“The Music Man”) – 11/2

Katrina Lenk (“Company”) – 11/2

Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”) – 15/2

Mare Winningham (“Girl From the North Country”) – 15/2

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Jaquel Spivey (“A Strange Loop”) – 9/2

Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”) – 5/1

Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”) – 11/2

Rob McClure (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) – 6/1

Myles Frost (“MJ the Musical”) – 7/1

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Patti LuPone (“Company”) – 4/1

Jane Lynch (“Funny Girl”) – 6/1

Jennifer Simard (“Company”) – 15/2

Jayne Houdyshell (“The Music Man”) – 8/1

Jeannette Bayardelle (“Girl From the North Country”) – 21/2

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Matt Doyle (“Company”) – 4/1

John-Andrew Morrison (“A Strange Loop”) – 13/2

Jefferson Mays (“The Music Man”) – 7/1

Claybourne Elder (“Company”) – 15/2

David Paymer (“Mr. Saturday Night”) – 17/2

BEST DIRECTOR (MUSICAL)

Company – 9/2

A Strange Loop – 5/1

SIX – 11/2

Girl From the North Country – 7/1

The Music Man – 17/2

BEST SCORE

A Strange Loop – 9/2

SIX – 9/2

Flying Over Sunset – 11/2

Mr. Saturday Night – 6/1

Paradise Square – 13/2

BEST BOOK

A Strange Loop – 4/1

Girl From the North Country – 5/1

SIX – 11/2

Mr. Saturday Night – 6/1

Flying Over Sunset – 8/1

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

MJ The Musical – 4/1

SIX – 11/2

Paradise Square – 6/1

The Music Man – 6/1

Funny Girl – 11/1

PLAYS

BEST PLAY

The Lehman Trilogy – 4/1

Hangmen – 5/1

The Minutes – 11/2

Skeleton Crew – 15/2

Thoughts of a Colored Man – 21/2

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Take Me Out – 9/2

for colored girls – 5/1

How I Learned to Drive – 5/1

Trouble in Mind – 6/1

American Buffalo – 14/1

BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Mary-Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”) – 4/1

Deidre O’Connell (“Dana H.”) – 11/2

Ruth Negga (“Macbeth”) – 11/2

LaChanze (“Trouble in Mind”) – 6/1

Gabby Beans (“The Skin of Our Teeth”) – 14/1

BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

David Morse (“How I Learned to Drive”) – 9/2

Simon Russell Beale (“The Lehman Trilogy”) – 5/1

Adam Godley (“The Lehman Trilogy”) – 15/2

Sam Rockwell (“American Buffalo”) – 21/2

Daniel Craig (“Macbeth”) – 13/1

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Kenita R. Miller (“for colored girls”) – 9/2

Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s”) – 5/1

Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”) – 7/1

Amber Gray (“Macbeth”) – 15/2

Jessica Frances Dukes (“Trouble in Mind”) – 10/1

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Chuck Cooper (“Trouble in Mind”) – 5/1

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Take Me Out”) – 11/2

Alfie Allen (“Hangmen”) – 13/2

Michael Oberholtzer (“Take Me Out”) – 17/2

Austin Pendleton (“The Minutes”) – 17/2

BEST DIRECTOR (PLAY)

The Lehman Trilogy – 4/1

Hangmen – 11/2

Take Me Out – 6/1

for colored girls – 13/2

The Minutes – 11/1

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards nominees now through May 9

