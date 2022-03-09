Tony Awards return to Radio City this June with a nationwide live broadcast

Cue the music and light the lights! After the pandemic forced the previous Tony Awards broadcast to shift to the fall, the 75th Annual Tony Awards will return to the telecast’s normal June airing period. The 2022 Tony Awards will once again return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

Borrowing a page from last year’s split presentation, this year’s fanfare will be broadcast across both Paramount+ and CBS. Exclusive content will begin streaming on Paramount+ from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET, followed by the three-hour presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM ET. The ceremony will broadcast live on the east and west coasts CBS network, and will stream simultaneously on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers. The show will be available to watch for all levels of Paramount+ membership after the broadcast has concluded.

In addition to the ceremony date, we now know some important dates to mark on your awards season calendar. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, April 28. Broadway productions must open by this date and meet all other eligibility requirements in order to compete. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.

The Sam Gold helmed revival of “Macbeth” (starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga) is currently set to open on April 28, making it the last show eligible for this season. Conversely, the recently announced political comedy “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” with Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch, is opening on May 9, and thus will have to wait until the 2023 ceremony. The Tony Awards Administration Committee previously made eligibility determinations for 12 productions, including “Caroline, or Change,” “SIX,” and “The Lehman Trilogy.” Additional determinations will be forthcoming.

The 75th celebration will recognize all of the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.