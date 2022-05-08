2022 Tony Awards: Read our review recaps, analyses for all 34 eligible productions of the 2021-2022 season

Ever since the current Tony Awards season kicked off on August 22, 2021 with the opening of new play “Pass Over,” Gold Derby has been recapping the critical response to each of the 34 eligible productions. In a major rebound from the long theatre closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, nearly three dozen musicals, plays, and revivals reopened Broadway during the 2021-2022 eligibility period. Click on each show title below to read our coverage of the reviews and in-depth analysis of its Tony prospects.

The slate of productions eligible for the 75th annual Tonys include nine new musicals, four musical revivals, 12 new plays, and nine play revivals. Our official odds combining the predictions of Experts, Editors, and Users in 17 of the 25 categories anticipate revivals “Company” and “The Music Man” will lead in nominations, with “A Strange Loop” and “Girl From the North Country” scoring most for the new tuners. New drama “The Lehman Trilogy” and revivals “Take Me Out” and “Trouble in Mind” will likely lead on the play side.

Below, see the list of all eligible productions broken down by category, which includes a link to the review roundup and its official odds for a nomination in the top show category.

BEST MUSICAL

A Strange Loop – 4/1

SIX – 9/2

Girl From the North Country – 11/2

Mr. Saturday Night – 13/2

Flying Over Sunset – 9/1

MJ The Musical – 18/1

Mrs. Doubtfire – 70/1

Paradise Square – 82/1

Diana, The Musical – 100/1

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Company – 15/8

The Music Man – 69/20

Caroline, or Change – 4/1

Funny Girl – 16/1

BEST PLAY

The Lehman Trilogy – 4/1

Hangmen – 5/1

The Minutes – 11/2

Skeleton Crew – 15/2

Thoughts of a Colored Man – 21/2

Clyde’s – 16/1

Is This a Room – 33/1

POTUS – 100/1

Pass Over – 100/1

Dana H. – 100/1

Birthday Candles – 100/1

Chicken & Biscuits – 100/1

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Take Me Out – 9/2

for colored girls – 5/1

How I Learned to Drive – 5/1

Trouble in Mind – 6/1

American Buffalo – 14/1

Macbeth – 25/1

The Skin of Our Teeth – 28/1

Lackawanna Blues – 37/1

Plaza Suite – 100/1

