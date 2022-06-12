2022 Tony Awards: Every winner (and nominee) in all 26 competitive categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Tony Awards nominations were announced on Monday, May 9 by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry. While the nominations for the 75th annual Tony Awards were determined by a few dozen theater professionals, winners were decided by upwards of 650 members of the Broadway community.

The Tonys take place June 12 at Radio City Music Hall hosted by newly minted Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The 2022 Tony Awards winners list below includes all 26 competitive categories.

MUSICALS

Best Musical

“Girl From the North Country”

“MJ”

“Mr. Saturday Night”

“Paradise Square”

“Six”

“A Strange Loop”

Best Musical Revival

“Caroline, or Change”

“Company”

“The Music Man”

Best Actor (Musical)

Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Myles Frost, “MJ”

Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”

Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Best Actress (Musical)

Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, Or Change”

Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”

Sutton Foster, “The Music Man”

Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”

Best Featured Actor (Musical)

Matt Doyle, “Company”

Sidney DuPont, “Paradise Square”

Jared Grimes, “Funny Girl”

John-Andrew Morrison, “A Strange Loop”

A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square”

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Jeannette Bayardelle, “Girl From the North Country”

Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jayne Houdyshell, “The Music Man”

L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop”

Patti LuPone, “Company”

Jennifer Simard, “Company”

Best Director (Musical)

Stephen Brackett, “A Strange Loop”

Marianne Elliott, “Company”

Conor McPherson, “Girl From the North Country”

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, “Six”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Warren Carlyle, “The Music Man”

Bill T. Jones, “Paradise Square”

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, “Six”

Best Book of a Musical

“Girl From The North Country,” Conor McPherson

“MJ,” Lynn Nottage

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

“Paradise Square,” Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwa

“A Strange Loop,” Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score

“Flying Over Sunset,” music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Michael Korie

“Mr. Saturday Night,” music by Jason Robert Brown; lyrics by Amanda Green

“Paradise Square,” music by Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan; lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

X — “Six,” music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

“A Strange Loop,” music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, “Company”

Simon Hale, “Girl From the North Country”

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, “MJ”

Charlie Rosen, “A Strange Loop”

Tom Curran, “Six”

Best Costume Design (Musical)

Fly Davis, “Caroline, or Change”

William Ivey Long, “Diana, the Musical”

Paul Tazewell, “MJ”

Santo Loquasto, “The Music Man”

Toni-Leslie James, “Paradise Square”

X — Gabriella Slade, “Six”

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Neil Austin, “Company”

Bradley King, “Flying Over Sunset”

X — Natasha Katz, “MJ”

Donald Holder, “Paradise Square”

Tim Deiling, “Six”

Jen Schriever, “A Strange Loop”

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

X — Bunny Christie, “Company”

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, “Flying Over Sunset”

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, “MJ”

Allen Moyer, “Paradise Square”

Arnulfo Maldonado, “A Strange Loop”

Best Sound Design (Musical)

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Company”

Simon Baker, “Girl From the North Country”

Gareth Owen, “MJ”

Paul Gatehouse, “Six”

Drew Levy, “A Strange Loop”

PLAYS

Best Play

“Clyde’s”

“Hangmen”

“Skeleton Crew”

“The Lehman Trilogy”

“The Minutes”

Best Play Revival

“American Buffalo

“for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

“How I Learned to Drive”

“Take Me Out”

“Trouble in Mind”

Best Actor (Play)

Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”

David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”

Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”

David Threlfall, “Hangmen”

Best Actress (Play)

Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”

Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana. H”

Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Alfie Allen, “Hangmen”

Chuck Cooper, “Trouble in Mind”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

Ron Cephas Jones, “Clyde’s”

Michael Oberholtzer, “Take Me Out”

Jesse Williams, “Take Me Out”

Best Featured Actress (Play)

Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s”

Rachel Dratch, “POTUS”

Kenita R. Miller, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

Julie White, “POTUS”

Kara Young, “Clyde’s”

Best Director (Play)

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Lileana Blain-Cruz, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Neil Pepe, “American Buffalo”

Les Waters, “Dana H.”

Best Costume Design (Play)

Jennifer Moeller, “Clyde’s”

Sarafina Bush, “Pass Over”

Jane Greenwood, “Plaza Suite”

Emilio Sosa, “Skeleton Crew”

X — Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Lighting Design (Play)

Jiyoun Chang, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Joshua Carr, “Hangmen”

X — Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, “Macbeth”

Yi Zhao, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Scenic Design (Play)

Scott Pask, “American Buffalo”

Anna Fleischle, “Hangmen”

X — Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Beowulf Boritt, “POTUS”

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, “Skeleton Crew”

Adam Rigg, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Best Sound Design (Play)

Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

Justin Ellington, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Macbeth”

Palmer Hefferan, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

