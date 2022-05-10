2022 Tony nominations: 21 fascinating facts, stats, and trivia about this year’s nominees

Out of all the nominees spread across the 26 categories at the 2022 Tony Awards, a number of them stand out as particularly noteworthy. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

1. The following productions nominated this year were originally scheduled to open in the 2019-20 Broadway season before performances shut down due to COVID-19: “American Buffalo,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Company,” “Diana,” “Flying Over Sunset,” “Hangmen,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “The Minutes,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Plaza Suite,” “Six,” and “Take Me Out.” While “Girl From the North County” did actually open just the week before Broadway shutdown, it was too late for that show to be eligible for the 74th Tony Awards as not enough voters were even able to see it then.

2. The following shows that only received one Tony nomination are: “Diana,” “Funny Girl,” “Lackawanna Blues,” “The Minutes,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Plaza Suite.”

3. The following Broadway productions from this past season were completely shut out by the nominating committee: “Birthday Candles,” “Chicken and Biscuits,” “Is This a Room,” “Pass Over,” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

4. The following categories include more than five nominees this year due to close races in voting: Best Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Play, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actor in a Play, Best Featured Actress in a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Play, and Best Costume Design of a Musical.

5. With “Paradise Square,” “Six,” and “A Strange Loop” nominated for Best Musical this year, that is the highest number of original shows not based on material from another medium recognized in the top category since 1997. That year, the original musicals in contention were “The Life,” “Steel Pier,” and the eventual winner, “Titanic” (it had no connection to the Oscar-winning film).

6. “Six” is the first show to have been nominated for Best Musical, but not Best Book since “Waitress” in 2016. Coincidentally, the former is currently playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, which was where the latter originally ran.

7. Since his Broadway debut with “Sunday in the Park with George” in 1984, all of James Lapine‘s main stem directorial outings received Tony nominations in a top production category with only two exceptions: “Sondheim on Sondheim” in 2010 and now “Flying Over Sunset.”

8. Of the six Broadway musicals Jason Robert Brown has written/co-written the scores for to date, “Mr. Saturday Night” is his first show nominated for Best Musical since “Parade” in 1999. But he has been recognized since then in Best Original Score for “Urban Cowboy” in 2003, and he won for his score and orchestrations for “The Bridges of Madison County” in 2014.

9. Two of this year’s nominees for Best Play Revival (“How I Learned to Drive” and “Trouble in Mind”) are older works that made their Broadway debuts this past season.

10. As Lincoln Center Theatre’s revival of “The Skin of Our Teeth” received six nominations overall, this marks the very first Broadway production of Thornton Wilder‘s classic comedy to have ever been recognized by the Tonys.

11. The following individuals earned multiple Tony nominations this year: scenic designer Beowulf Boritt (“Flying Over Sunset” and “POTUS”), director/choreographer Camille A. Brown (“for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”), actor/book writer Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”), book writer/songwriter Michael R. Jackson (“A Strange Loop”), director/book writer Conor McPherson (“Girl From the North Country”), director/songwriter Lucy Moss (“Six”), playwright/book writer Lynn Nottage (“Clyde’s” and “MJ”), and director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (“MJ”).

12. Two of this year’s acting nominees have now been nominated for both Broadway productions they’ve opened to date: Simon Russell Beale (“The Lehman Trilogy”) and Carmen Cusack (“Flying Over Sunset”).

13. After having previously been nominated in 2013 for his star turn in “Chaplin,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” marks the second time Rob McClure ended up being the sole Tony nominee from his production.

14. After having previously been recognized for her work in musicals such as “Once on This Island” (1991) and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” (2018) in addition to winning for “The Color Purple” in 2006, “Trouble in Mind” marks LaChanze‘s very first Tony nomination for her performance in a non-musical play.

15. The category of Best Featured Actor in a Musical this year consists entirely of first-time Tony nominees. The last time that happened was in 2011.

16. L Morgan Lee (“A Strange Loop”) is now the very first openly transgender performer to have ever received a Tony nomination.

17. “Trouble in Mind” is not only Chuck Cooper‘s second Tony nomination overall, but also his first since winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for “The Life” in 1997.

18. Jessie Mueller, who’s been nominated before for her performances in “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” (2012), “Waitress” (2016), and “Carousel” (2018) in addition to winning in 2014 for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” was not recognized for her work in “The Minutes.” This marks only the second time in her career that she opened a show on Broadway and did not receive a Tony nomination. The first was “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in 2013. Coincidentally, that production played at Studio 54, which is where “The Minutes” is currently running.

19. This year is the first since 2019 that a production receives a Tony nomination for Best Director, but was snubbed for Best Play. That year, it was Bartlett Sher for “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Ivo van Hove for “Network.” This year, it’s Les Waters for “Dana H.” This also marks the first time since 2003 that a production received a directing bid, but was snubbed for Best Play Revival. That year, it was Deborah Warner for “Medea.” This year, it’s Lileana Blain-Cruz for “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

20. Both directing categories include of two women. Best Direction of a Musical includes Marianne Elliott for “Company” and Lucy Moss (in collaboration with Jamie Armitage) for “Six.” Best Direction of a Play includes the aforementioned Black women Lileana Blain-Cruz and Camille A. Brown.

21. The category of Best Original Score this year marks the first time that all the nominees were musicals (with no plays included) since 2017.

