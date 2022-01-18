2022 Visual Effects Society Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner ‘Dune’ among contenders

No surprise that “Dune” leads among the nominees for the Visual Effects Society Awards. After all, it is the clear frontrunner for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. It contends in the VES equivalent of the Best Picture race — visual effects in a feature motion picture — plus five other categories.

Also in competition for the top VES award are five of the other films that made the shortlist at the Oscars: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” No Time to Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Two of the other four Oscar semi-finalists — “Black Widow” and “Eternals” — contend in other VES categories while the other two (“Free Guy” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”) were snubbed.

The animated feature nominees are: “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2.”

Nominees in 25 categories were selected by VES members via virtual events hosted by 10 sections, including Australia, Bay Area, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. The VES Awards will be held via a virtual ceremony later this year.

