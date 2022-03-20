2022 WGA Awards: Will ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘CODA’ win en route to Oscar? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 74th Writers Guild of America Awards will take place Sunday, one of the last guild stops of Oscar season (the American Society of Cinematographers Awards are the same night). Will they provide clarity on two of the closest Oscar contests, Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay?

The thing about the WGA Awards, of course, is that the guild’s rigid rules stipulate that only members can compete, rendering numerous Oscar contenders ineligible every year. And there were quite a few this go-round. Ineligible original scripts include “Annette,” “Belfast,” “A Hero,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Pig” and “The Worst Person in the World.” Adapted screenplays forced to sit out include “Cyrano,” “Drive My Car,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Passing” and “The Power of the Dog.”

In original, the WGA nominated “Being the Ricardos” (Aaron Sorkin), “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay & David Sirota), “The French Dispatch” (Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman), “King Richard” (Zach Baylin) and “Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson). At the Oscars, “Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh) and “The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt) replaced “Being the Ricardos” and “The French Dispatch.”

Only two of the WGA’s adapted screenplay nominees correlate with the academy’s. The guild went with “CODA” (Sian Heder), “Dune” (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve), “Nightmare Alley” (Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Steven Levenson) and “West Side Story” (Tony Kushner). The Oscars shortlisted “Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe), “The Lost Daughter” (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and “The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion) in lieu of “Nightmare Alley,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “West Side Story.”

Our odds foresee victories for “Licorice Pizza” and “CODA,” both of which won BAFTAs last weekend but lost at the Critics Choice Awards to “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog,” respectively. Last year, the WGA Awards and the Oscars honored the same original script, Emerald Fennell‘s “Promising Young Woman,” but differed in adapted as the eventual Oscar winner, “The Father,” by Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, was ineligible at WGA, which awarded “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

On the TV side, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are up for comedy series. “Ted Lasso” is seeking its second consecutive win. The drama lineup features “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.” “Handmaid’s” (2018) and “Succession” (2020) are former winners in the category. The WGA Awards also honor new series, individual drama and comedy episodes, among others.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute report on this year’s WGA winners. (All times ET.)

