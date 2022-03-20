2022 WGA Awards: Full winners list in 23 categories

Sunday’s 74th Writers Guild of America Awards will wrap up the guild season, along with the American Society of Cinematographers Awards. Will the winners be an Oscar preview?

“Licorice Pizza,” written by Paul Thomas Anderson, and “CODA,” by Sian Heder, are favored to win Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively. However, they are not facing off against many of their Oscar rivals as the WGA’s rules have rendered several scripts ineligible, including Oscar nominees “Belfast” and “The Worst Person in the World” in original, and “Drive My Car,” “The Lost Daughter” and “The Power of the Dog” in adapted. But if they both prevail, they will have bagged the two top industry prizes as they won at BAFTA last weekend right in the middle of final Oscar voting (it ends Tuesday).

The TV field features heavy-hitters “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” both of which are expected to prevail in their respective drama and comedy categories. Both shows have won here before. The new series categories pits Emmy champ “Hacks” against “Loki,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Yellowjackets.”

See the 2022 WGA Awards full winners list for both film and television below as it’s updated live (winners noted in BOLD). Visit our WGA Awards live blog for more from the show.

SEE WGA Awards live blog

FILM

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos”

Written by Aaron Sorkin

“Don’t Look Up”

Screenplay by Adam McKay

Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

“The French Dispatch”

Screenplay by Wes Anderson

Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman

“King Richard”

Written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza”

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA”

Screenplay by Sian Heder

Based on the film “La Famille Belier”

“Dune”

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert

“Nightmare Alley”

Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan

Based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham

“tick…tick…BOOM!”

Screenplay by Steven Levenson

Based on the stage play of the same name by Jonathan Larson

“West Side Story”

Screenplay by Tony Kushner

Based on the stage musical of the same name

Documentary Screenplay

“Becoming Cousteau”

Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wassermann

“Exposing Muybridge”

Written by Marc Shaffer

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres”

Written by Suzanne Joe Kai

TV

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman

“Loki,” Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron

“The Morning Show,” Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano

“Succession,” Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy

“Yellowjackets,” Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells

Episodic Drama

“1883” (“1883”), Written by Taylor Sheridan

“Birth Mother” (“This Is Us”), Written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun

“La Amara Vita” (“The Morning Show”), Written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy

“The New Normal” (“New Amsterdam”), Written by David Schulner

“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (“Succession”), Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton

“Testimony” (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Written by Kira Snyder

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein

“Hacks,” Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky

“Only Murders in the Building,” Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky

“Ted Lasso,” Written by Jane Becker, Ashley N. Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel

“What We Do in the Shadows,” Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells

Episodic Comedy

“All Sales Final” (“Superstore”), Teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, Story by Justin Spitzer

“Alone At Last” (“The Great”), Written by Tony McNamara

“Enlightened Dave” (“Dave”), Written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin

“Episode One: True Crime” (“Only Murders in the Building”), Written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman

“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (“Reservation Dogs”), Written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi

“Pilot” (“The Wonder Years”), Written by Saladin K. Patterson

New Series

“Hacks,” Written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky

“Loki,” Written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron

“Only Murders in the Building,” Written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky

“Reservation Dogs,” Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson

“Yellowjackets,” Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells

Original Long Form

“American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith

“Mare of Easttown,” Written by Brad Ingelsby

“Midnight Mass,” Written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker

“Them: Covenant,” Written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe

“The White Lotus,” Written by Mike White

Adapted Long Form

“Halston,” Written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines

“Impeachment: American Crime Story,” Written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin

“Maid,” Written by Rebecca Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land



“The Underground Railroad,” Written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead

“WandaVision,” written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

Head Writer:Matt O’Brien

Writers:Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney

“Desus & Mero”

Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Head Writer:Chelsea Devantez

Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“How To with John Wilson”

Written by: Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O’Malley, Susan Orlean, John Wilson

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon

“PAUSE with Sam Jay”

Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Zack Fox, Megan Gailey, Robin M. Henry, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight

“Saturday Night Live”

Head Writer: Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette

Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz

Weekend Update Writers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach

Supervising Writers: Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell

Writers: James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, Alex English, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Vannessa Jackson, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Dan Licata, Lorne Michaels, Ben Marshall, Jake Nordwind, Jasmine Pierce, Gary Richardson, Ben Silva, Emily Spivey, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim

“That Damn Michael Che”

Head Writer: Michael Che

Writing Supervised by:Gary Richardson; Writers: Rosebud Baker, Reggie Conquest, Godfrey Danchimah Jr., Calise Hawkins, Kevin Iso, Sam Jay, Matt Richards, Wil Sylvince

Comedy/Variety Specials

“43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

Written by Dave Boone

“Drew Michael: Red Blue Green”

Written by Drew Michael

“Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns”

Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker

Writers:Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman

Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi

Special Material by Michael Rhoa

“The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!”

Written by Dave Boone

Special Material byAmber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Daniel J. Watts, Scott Wittman

Opening Number by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

“Yearly Departed”

Head Writer: Bess Kalb

Writers:Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard

Animation

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Written by Dan Fybel

“Loft in Bedslation” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Written by Jameel Saleem

“Must Love Dogs” (“Family Guy”)

Written by Daniel Peck

“Planteau” (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Written by Lisa Hanawalt

“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (“The Simpsons”)

Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik

“The Star of the Backstage” (“The Simpsons”)

Written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Baking It”

Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman

“Capital One College Bowl”

Head Writer: Scott Saltzburg

Writers: Rosemarie DiSalvo, Ryan Hopak, Jon Macks, Karissa Noel, Todd Sachs, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor, Bennett Webber

“The Chase”

Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk

Writers: Erik Agard, Eliza Bayne, Kyle Beakley, Megan Broussard, Robert King, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut

“Jeopardy!”

Writers: Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Mike Richards, Billy Wisse

Daytime Drama

“General Hospital”

Head Writers: Chris Van Etten, Dan O’Connor

Associate Head Writer: Anna T. Cascio

Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Shannon Peace, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles

“The Young and the Restless”

Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall

Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Susan Dansby, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman

“Days of Our Lives”

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“A Big Favor for Grampy/A Fair Way to Bounce” (“Donkey Hodie”)

Written by Adam Rudman & David Rudman, Joey Mazzarino

“Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy” (“Helpsters”)

Written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara

“Rice” (“Waffles + Mochi”)

Written by Lyric Lewis

“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”)

Written by JT Billings, Alex Ebel

“Which Witch?” (“Just Beyond”)

Written by Mitali Jahagirdar

Documentary Script — Current Events

“The Healthcare Divide” (“Frontline”)

Written by Rick Young

“The Jihadist” (“Frontline”)

Written by Martin Smith & Marcela Gaviria

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“A Writer” (“Hemingway”)

Written by Geoffrey C. Ward

“Citizen” (“Amend: The Fight for America”)

Written by Sasha Stewart and Robe Imbriano

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (“American Experience”)

Written by Gene Tempest

“Round One” (“Muhammad Ali”)

Written by David McMahon & Sarah Burns

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking News Report

“Against All Enemies” (“60 Minutes”)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young

“Democracy Lost” (“60 Minutes”)

Written by Oriana Zill de Granados, Emily Gordon, Sharyn Alfonsi

“The Unequal Recession” (“60 Minutes”)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“The Fall of Kandahar” (“Vice News Tonight”)

Written by Amel Guettatfi, Ben C. Solomon

“Handcuffed to the Truth” (“60 Minutes”)

Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young

“Unpacking How Child Welfare and Foster Care Fails Black Children” (“Unpack That”)

Written by Joel Kahn, Felice León

“The Unstudied Link Between the COVID Vaccine and Periods” (“Vice News Tonight”)

Written by Caitlin Bladt, Valerie Kipnis

“Woman in Motion: Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and The Transformation of NASA” (“CBS Saturday Morning”)

Written by Daniel Elias, Michelle Miller

Digital News

“An Oral History of the Longest-Ever Broadway Shutdown”

Written by Madeline Ducharme; Slate.com

“Knives Out: Why ‘Hacks’ Works”

Written byKatie Baker;TheRinger.com

“Men’s Rights Asians” Think This Is Their Moment”

Written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com

“We Get to Hear Them Training to Kill Us”

Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate.com

“What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?”

Written by Jeremy Stahl; Slate.com

Adapted Short Form Media

“Calls”

Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues

“Debunking Borat”

Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson

“The Expanse: One Ship”

Written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Glenton Richards

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners by March 27

Oscar odds for Best Original Screenplay 'Licorice Pizza' is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?