WGA Awards nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Dune’ in; ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ ineligible

Don’t look for three of our predicted 10 Oscar contenders for screenplay (the original script for “Belfast” plus the adaptations of “The Lost Daughter” and “The Power of the Dog”) in the 2022 Writers Guild of America Awards nominations announced January 27. They didn’t qualify for consideration under the guild’s guidelines or those of its international partners.

We are predicting that “The Power of the Dog” will win Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars with “The Lost Daughter” running a close second. Their three likeliest Oscar competitors — “CODA,” “Dune” and “West Side Story” — contend at the WGA Awards as do “Nightmare Alley” and “tick, tick … BOOM!”

The Original Screenplay Oscar frontrunner “Licorice Pizza” is in the running here as are three of its likeliest rivals: “Being the Ricardos,” “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard.” With second-place Oscar hopeful “Belfast” ineligible at the guild kudos that race is rounded out by “The French Dispatch.”

With so many screenplays ineligible with the guild it isn’t surprising that over the past 12 years only 80 of the WGA Awards nominees have numbered among the 120 screenplays that reaped Academy Awards bids. The 2022 Writers Guild of America Awards will be presented on March 20, which is in the middle of final voting for the Oscars.

See a full list of nominees in all three film categories below:

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos”

Written by Aaron Sorkin

“Don’t Look Up”

Screenplay by Adam McKay

Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

“The French Dispatch”

Screenplay by Wes Anderson

Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman

“King Richard”

Written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza”

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA”

Screenplay by Sian Heder

Based on the film “La Famille Belier”

“Dune”

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert

“Nightmare Alley”

Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan

Based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham

“tick…tick…BOOM!”

Screenplay by Steven Levenson

Based on the stage play of the same name by Jonathan Larson

“West Side Story”

Screenplay by Tony Kushner

Based on the stage musical of the same name

Documentary Screenplay

“Being Cousteau “

Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman

“Exposing Muybridge”

Written by Marc Shaffer

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres”

Written by Suzanne Joe Kai;

