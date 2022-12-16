2023 Australian International Academy Awards nominations: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have reaped a leading six nominations each for the 2023 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. Both films were nominated for Best Picture alongside “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

This is the second year that these kudos include four TV categories. The Aussie hits “Heartbreak High” and “Mystery Road: Origin” reaped Best Drama Series bids alongside Emmy faves “Severance” and “Stranger Things” and newcomer FX’s “The Bear.” Defending champ “The White Lotus” is up for Best Comedy Series for season 2 set in Sicily against “Hacks,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

AACTA introduced its international film awards a decade ago to give Australian filmmakers and artists a voice in the lead up to the Oscars. While the Aussie academy is somewhat prescient about spotlighting which films and performers will find favor with the Oscars, voters here tend to favor home grown talent.

The second round of voting is currently open and will close mid-next week, with winners slated to be unveiled in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The winners will be decided by about 150 Australian filmmakers and about half of these voters also cast ballots for the Academy Awards and BAFTAs and their roster also includes members of the Screen Actors Guild and the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which doles out the Golden Globe Awards.

Full list of nominees:

Best Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Director

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

Best Actor

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Joel Edgerton – “The Stranger”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman – “The Son”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Margot Robbie – “Babylon”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Woody Harrelson – “Triangle Of Sadness”

Sean Harris – ” The Stranger”

Brad Pitt – “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Olivia DeJonge – “Elvis”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Jean Smart – “Babylon”

Best Screenplay

Todd Field – “Tár”

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Östlund – “Triangle of Sadness”

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – “The Woman King”

Best Drama Series

“Heartbreak High”

“Mystery Road: Origin”

“Severance”

“Stranger Things”

“The Bear”

Best Comedy Series

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in The Building”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The White Lotus: Sicily”

“Wednesday”

Best Actor in a Series

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Mark Coles Smith – “Mystery Road: Origin”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Thomas Weatherall – “Heartbreak High”

Best Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus: Sicily”

Elizabeth Debecki – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

