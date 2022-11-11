2023 Cinema Eye Honors nominations: ‘Fire of Love’ and ‘The Territory’ lead

The Cinema Eye Honors (CEH) nominations announced on November 10 raise the profile of some of this year’s hottest contenders in the Oscar race for Best Documentary Feature. Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” and Alex Pritz’ “The Territory” reaped a leading seven bids apiece, tying the record for most Cinema Eye nominations in a single year.
“The Territory” is up for the top prize, Best Nonfiction Feature, plus Debut, Production, Cinematography, Original Score, Sound Design, and the Audience Choice Prize. Dosa is one of the five women nominated for Direction this year. Her film “Fire of Love” is also nominated in the top category, Editing, Original Score, Sound Design, Visual Design, and the Audience Choice Prize.
The other four films nominated for Best Nonfiction Feature are “All That Breathes” by Shaunak Sen, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” by Laura Poitras, “Navalny” by Daniel Roher, and “A Night of Knowing Nothing” by Payal Kapadia. Sen, Kapadia, and Poitras all join Dosa as nominees for Direction, alongside Rebeca Huntt for “Beba” and Margaret Brown for “Descendant.” It is the first time in CEH history that five women have been nominated in the category.
CEH is one of the season’s most trustworthy bellwethers of Oscar glory. Over the last five years, 92% of the Oscar nominees for Documentary Feature were also CEH nominees, and 88% of Oscar nominees had received multiple CEH nominations. Last year’s Oscar winner, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” and nominees “Flee” and “Ascension” were all up for CEH’s big prize. “Flee” was CEH’s winner.
This year’s CEH nominees mirror in part, what we’ve already seen from the Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) nominees, as well as the short list for DOC NYC Film Festival, both major indicators in their own right of where the derby is headed. “Navalny” and “Fire of Love” are the only films to be mentioned by all three groups. “All That Breathes,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “The Territory” were shortlisted by DOC NYC, but did not make the cut with CCDA.
Cinema Eye Honors will be announced on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at its 16th Annual Award Ceremony.
Full list of feature film nominations below:
BEST NONFICTION FEATURE
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Navalny
A Night of Knowing Nothing
The Territory
BEST DIRECTION
Shaunak Sen for “All That Breathes”
Laura Poitras for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
Rebeca Huntt for “Beba”
Margaret Brown for “Descendant”
Sara Dosa for “Fire of Love”
Payal Kapadia for “A Night of Knowing Nothing”
BEST EDITING
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Riotsville, USA
Three Minutes: A Lengthening
BEST PRODUCTION
All That Breathes
A House Made of Splinters
In Her Hands
Navalny
The Territory
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
All That Breathes
Cow
A House Made of Splinters
A Night of Knowing Nothing
The Territory
Users
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Descendant
Fire of Love
Nothing Compares
The Territory
Users
BEST SOUND DESIGN
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
I Didn’t See You There
Moonage Daydream
The Territory
BEST VISUAL DESIGN
Dear Mr. Brody
Fire of Love
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
Moonage Daydream
My Old School
BEST DEBUT
Bad Axe
Beba
I Didn’t See You There
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Nothing Compares
The Territory
BEST NONFICTION SHORT
In Flow of Words
Last Days of August
Long Line of Ladies
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
AUDIENCE CHOICE PRIZE
All That Breathes
The Balcony Movie
Fire of Love
Last Flight Home
Mija
My Old School
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Sr.
The Territory
SPOTLIGHT
After Sherman
Brotherhood
Hidden Letters
Into the Ice
Master of Light