2023 Cinema Eye Honors nominations: ‘Fire of Love’ and ‘The Territory’ lead

The Cinema Eye Honors (CEH) nominations announced on November 10 raise the profile of some of this year’s hottest contenders in the Oscar race for Best Documentary Feature. Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” and Alex Pritz’ “The Territory” reaped a leading seven bids apiece, tying the record for most Cinema Eye nominations in a single year.

“The Territory” is up for the top prize, Best Nonfiction Feature, plus Debut, Production, Cinematography, Original Score, Sound Design, and the Audience Choice Prize. Dosa is one of the five women nominated for Direction this year. Her film “Fire of Love” is also nominated in the top category, Editing, Original Score, Sound Design, Visual Design, and the Audience Choice Prize.

The other four films nominated for Best Nonfiction Feature are “All That Breathes” by Shaunak Sen, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” by Laura Poitras, “Navalny” by Daniel Roher, and “A Night of Knowing Nothing” by Payal Kapadia. Sen, Kapadia, and Poitras all join Dosa as nominees for Direction, alongside Rebeca Huntt for “Beba” and Margaret Brown for “Descendant.” It is the first time in CEH history that five women have been nominated in the category.

CEH is one of the season’s most trustworthy bellwethers of Oscar glory. Over the last five years, 92% of the Oscar nominees for Documentary Feature were also CEH nominees, and 88% of Oscar nominees had received multiple CEH nominations. Last year’s Oscar winner, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” and nominees “Flee” and “Ascension” were all up for CEH’s big prize. “Flee” was CEH’s winner.

This year’s CEH nominees mirror in part, what we’ve already seen from the Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) nominees, as well as the short list for DOC NYC Film Festival, both major indicators in their own right of where the derby is headed. “Navalny” and “Fire of Love” are the only films to be mentioned by all three groups. “All That Breathes,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “The Territory” were shortlisted by DOC NYC, but did not make the cut with CCDA.

Cinema Eye Honors will be announced on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at its 16th Annual Award Ceremony.

Full list of feature film nominations below:

BEST NONFICTION FEATURE

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Navalny

A Night of Knowing Nothing

The Territory

BEST DIRECTION

Shaunak Sen for “All That Breathes”

Laura Poitras for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Rebeca Huntt for “Beba”

Margaret Brown for “Descendant”

Sara Dosa for “Fire of Love”

Payal Kapadia for “A Night of Knowing Nothing”

BEST EDITING

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Riotsville, USA

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

BEST PRODUCTION

All That Breathes

A House Made of Splinters

In Her Hands

Navalny

The Territory

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All That Breathes

Cow

A House Made of Splinters

A Night of Knowing Nothing

The Territory

Users

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Descendant

Fire of Love

Nothing Compares

The Territory

Users

BEST SOUND DESIGN

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

I Didn’t See You There

Moonage Daydream

The Territory

BEST VISUAL DESIGN

Dear Mr. Brody

Fire of Love

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Moonage Daydream

My Old School

BEST DEBUT

Bad Axe

Beba

I Didn’t See You There

A Night of Knowing Nothing

Nothing Compares

The Territory

BEST NONFICTION SHORT

In Flow of Words

Last Days of August

Long Line of Ladies

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

AUDIENCE CHOICE PRIZE

All That Breathes

The Balcony Movie

Fire of Love

Last Flight Home

Mija

My Old School

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Sr.

The Territory

SPOTLIGHT

After Sherman

Brotherhood

Hidden Letters

Into the Ice

Master of Light