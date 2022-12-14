25 most outrageous Critics Choice film nomination snubs: ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘She Said,’ Claire Foy …

Nominations for the 28th Critics Choice Film Awards have been revealed, and most of this season’s presumed heavy-hitters had great showings. However, voters were less generous toward some of the year’s otherwise generally well-received films. “Women Talking” received six nominations, including one for its ensemble cast, but missed out on individual acting bids for Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said” faltered in the top categories of Best Picture and Director, while the former failed to join its predecessor as a Best Adapted Screenplay nominee.

Below, we’ve listed the Top 25 Critics Choice film nomination snubs in our estimation. Our odds generally proved reliable this year, but several films and creatives that we thought were strong contenders ultimately fell short. Let us know if there are others missing from this group that merit mentioning by sounding off in the comments section.

Winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards for both film and television will be revealed on January 15 during a live telecast at 7 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza and hosted by Chelsea Handler.

NOT BEST PICTURE

“The Woman King”

“She Said”

“Till”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

NOT BEST DIRECTOR

Maria Schrader (“She Said”)

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”)

Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”)

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Mia Goth (“Pearl”)

NOT BEST ACTOR

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Claire Foy (“Women Talking”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

NOT BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Babylon”

NOT BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Bones and All”

NOT BEST FILM ENSEMBLE

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

NOT BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Strange World”

“The Bad Guys”

