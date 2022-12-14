Experts slugfest: Analyzing 2023 Critics Choice nominations — now with more nominees than ever!

Another day, another set of nominations. The Critics Choice Awards nominations were announced Wednesday and there are more nominations than ever before. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down it all down.

Due to an “exact tie,” there are 11 Best Picture nominees, while the Best Director category has expanded from six to 10 slots, so chances are you got that category right in your predictions. We discuss what — if any — clarity this offers on both Oscar races, especially as “Avatar: The Way of Water” is surging and opens this week.

SEE Experts slugfest: Golden Globe film nominations reactions — WTF happened to ‘Women Talking’ and Danielle Deadwyler?

After getting snubbed by the Golden Globes, Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and “Women Talking” rebounded with acting nominations in the Critics Choice’s fields of six. “Women Talking” still couldn’t get two slots in the chaotic Best Supporting Actress category, but Jessie Buckley made it in over Claire Foy. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett picked up her second nomination of the week for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but can she really go all the way and become the first acting nominee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Elsewhere, we dive even deeper into “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Picture (0:00)

Best Director (9:10)

Acting categories (20:34)

Writing categories (42:17)

Other categories (46:23)

More “Avatar” reactions (1:04:00)

Listener questions (1:20:08)

