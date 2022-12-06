45 most unforgivable Critics Choice TV nomination snubs: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dahmer,’ Imelda Staunton …

While lots of television creatives have reason to celebrate after the announcement of this year’s Critics Choice TV Awards nominations, many others have had their hopes dashed. Included among the actors who were snubbed are Imelda Staunton and the rest of the new cast of “The Crown,” as well as past winners Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Popular series like “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” were almost shut out by CCA voters, and programs such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ozark” have largely fallen out of their favor.

Below, we enumerate the Top 45 most unforgivable 2023 Critics Choice TV nomination snubs in our estimation. These were the shows and performers that we thought had a strong chance to number among this year’s nominees. Let us know if there are others missing from this list that merit mentioning by sounding off in the comments section.

The trophies for television and film will be handed out Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CW from 7-10 p.m. ET (delayed on the West Coast). As always, the awards are voted on by members of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA).

COMEDY

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Only Murders in the Building”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Wednesday”

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

DRAMA

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The White Lotus: Sicily”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Turturro (“Severance”)

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

MOVIE/LIMITED

NOT BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Welcome to Chippendales”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE

“Hocus Pocus 2”

NOT BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler (“Station Eleven”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

