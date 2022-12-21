2023 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations voting open! What were the best movies of the year?

It’s time to vote for the best film achievements of the year in our 21st Annual Gold Derby Film Awards! 2022 was the year when moviegoing primarily went back to movie theaters after the COVID-19 lockdowns, while streamers like Netflix continued to flex their cinematic muscles online. However you preferred to watch movies this year, make sure to support your favorite 2022 releases. Jump in right now to make your picks in 22 categories. Voting will be open until Friday, January 13, at 9:00 p.m. Pacific/Midnight Eastern.

To vote for our awards, visit our predictions center here. Then scroll down to “Gold Derby Film Awards Nominations 2023” and click the green box that says “VOTE” to make your choices in as many or as few categories as you like.

For nominations voting, we use a preferential ballot, so you’ll rank your top three choices in all categories except for Best Picture, where you can vote for up to five films. Click on a category at the top of the predictions page. Below that, add candidates from the left column to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. Arrange in the order of your preference (number-one is your top choice). Grab each entry and drag them up or down to make changes, and make sure to click SAVE. (Illustrated instructions are at the bottom of this post.)

Your number-one choice gets three points, your second choice gets two, and your third choice gets one, except in Best Picture, where your number-one choice gets five points, your second choice gets four points, and so on down the line. Whichever films and performers have the most points at the end of voting will be our official nominees, so passion is crucial: it takes multiple third-place votes to match the voting power of a single first-place vote.

You have until the end of the night on January 13 to make your final choices, so there’s still time to catch up on contenders you haven’t seen yet. But you don’t have to wait until you’ve watched everything: you can vote right now and keep coming back to edit your ballot whenever you like. No one’s selections are final until the moment voting closes.

Voting for our awards has changed over the years. From 2002-2010 voting took place via secret ballot through our message boards. In 2011 voting moved to our predictions center, and while Gold Derby agreed with the Oscars from 2011-2013, our users have gone their own way most of the time since then.

In 2014 the Oscars went to “Birdman” as Best Picture, but we went with “Boyhood.” In 2015 the Oscars chose “Spotlight,” but we opted for “Mad Max: Fury Road.” In 2016 the Oscars surprised us by awarding “Moonlight” while we (like most other awards groups) picked “La La Land.” For 2017 the Oscars awarded “The Shape of Water,” while we gave top honors to “Call Me by Your Name.” And for 2018 we gave Best Picture to “Roma” while the Oscars preferred “Green Book.”

Gold Derby and Oscar agreed for the next two years: we both picked “Parasite” for 2019, which also went on to win our award for the best film of the decade, and then “Nomadland” won both for 2020. But there was another split for 2021: “The Power of the Dog” was awarded by Gold Derby, while “CODA” was the choice of the motion picture academy. Check out the complete list of winners from last year’s awards right here. All our winners for Best Picture are listed below.

2002: “Chicago”

2003: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2004: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

2005: “Brokeback Mountain”

2006: “The Departed”

2007: “No Country for Old Men”

2008: “WALL-E”

2009: “The Hurt Locker”

Decade (2000-2009): “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2010: “The Social Network”

2011: “The Artist”

2012: “Argo”

2013: “12 Years a Slave”

2014: “Boyhood”

2015: “Mad Max: Fury Road”

2016: “La La Land”

2017: “Call Me by Your Name”

2018: “Roma”

2019: “Parasite”

Decade (2010-2019): “Parasite”

2020: “Nomadland”

2021: “The Power of the Dog”

Let us know what films and performances you thought were the best of 2022, and find out soon if your fellow Gold Derby users feel the same way.

