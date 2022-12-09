Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globes TV nominations predictions — will ‘The Crown’ still rule? Can ‘The White Lotus’ rebound?

Will “The Crown” reign supreme again? How will the Golden Globes’ new TV supporting categories shake out? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their Golden Globe TV nomination predictions.

“The Crown” has been a favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the Netflix drama’s launch in 2016, taking two drama series prizes and three drama actress awards for three different stars: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin. Prior to the highly anticipated fifth season, which hit the ’90s and focuses on the demise of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and then-Prince Charles‘ (Dominic West) marriage, “The Crown” was expected to dominate the Globes again, especially with tons of last year’s nominees MIA. But after a mixed reception, will the show make as big of a splash or will the HFPA drop it cold like it’s done to so many former champs before?

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nomination predictions, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ makes a splash

The Globes, which are returning to TV after a year off during which the membership was overhauled, have also finally split up the catch-all supporting TV categories into comedy/drama and limited/TV movie. Who will make this inaugural class of nominees? The divide certainly allows more room for “The White Lotus: Sicily” stars dominate like the Season 1 cast did at the Emmys, but the HFPA nearly blanked the show last year — Jennifer Coolidge was its only nomination — so will they go for the sophomore outing?

Elsewhere, we debate how many freshman series the HFPA will go for, as it’s wont to do, and how many Emmy also-rans might get a lifeline.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and

Drama categories (2:38)

Comedy categories (11:55)

Limited/TV movie categories (16:23)

Supporting categories (22:54)

Final thoughts (34:00)

