Editors’ slugfest: Analyzing the 2023 Golden Globe movie nominations and oh-so-jarring snubs [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s Editors woke up bright and early on Monday morning to see who was nominated (and who was snubbed) in this year’s crop of Golden Globe nominations. On the film side, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” earned the day’s biggest hauls, with eight bids and six bids, respectively. What did Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond think of the overall film lineup? Watch our slugfest video above to see the 2023 Golden Globes movie nominations review from the Editors.

The Best Film Drama lineup consists of “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “TÁR,” “Elvis” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Notably, some of the biggest also-rans are female ensemble films like “Women Talking,” “The Woman King” and “She Said.”

As for Best Film Comedy, the five nominees are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Glass Onion,” “Babylon” and “Triangle of Sadness.” A few snubbed laffers include “RRR,” “Bros” and “The Menu.”

Denton calls it a “huge surprise” that “Women Talking” missed picture, director (Sarah Polley) and both supporting actresses (Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy). Gold Derby predicted that all would make it in, while the film only ended up contending for screenplay (Polley) and score (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Marcus notes, “None of the directors this year are female, which is kind of strange. When you look back at the past two years it seems like they were making strides with Chloe Zhao [‘Nomadland’] and Jane Campion [‘The Power of the Dog’] both winning. And now to go from that to zero nominations, it was a little bit jarring.”

Even though “Top Gun” received notices for picture and song (Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice for “Hold My Hand”), the film’s leading man was left out in the cold. “Tom Cruise is easy to snub because his beef with the Golden Globes is just all that scandal and he returned his Golden Globes,” Daniel reminds viewers. “So it’s like, ‘Okay, you’re done with us? We’re done with you.'”

For Ray, one of the “biggest surprises” of the year on the film side was seeing “Inu-Oh” nominated for Best Animated Feature. The other contenders in that category are “Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

