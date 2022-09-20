2023 Golden Globes return to NBC after one-year hiatus

The 2023 Golden Globes are set for Tuesday, January 10 with the ceremony airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Studios will have to submit contenders by November 7 with nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globes set to be announced on December 12.

The return of these awards bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to a major broadcaster marks a big turnaround for the embattled organization. What a change from a year ago when the Golden Globes were handed out in a private ceremony with none of the nominees in attendance.

That shunning by the industry came on the heels of an investigation in 2021 by the Los Angeles Times into the lack of diversity among the members. Since then, the group has undertaken various reforms, including the addition of 103 new voters from around the world.

