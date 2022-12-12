2023 Golden Globes outrage: Why aren’t any female directors nominated?

On Monday morning, 2023 Golden Globes voters sent a strong message to female directors everywhere: better luck next year.

Indeed, this year’s Best Director lineup is exclusively male. To quote Natalie Portman, “And here are the all-male nominees”: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

The complete shut-out of women couldn’t have come at a more head-scratching time, as filmmakers like Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), Maria Schrader (“She Said”) and Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) are at the top of their games with movies that are considered Oscar front-runners in several major categories. Notably, the Globes did include Polley in their Best Screenplay category, where she’s the only female writer nominated.

SEE 2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony [UPDATING LIVE]

In recent years, the Golden Globes seemed to making strides toward equality with Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) coming off back-to-back wins. In addition, Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”) contended last year and both Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) were recognized two years ago. Prior to that, there were five years in a row in which only men were nominated in the director category.

Portman’s remarks at the 2018 Globes ceremony went viral on social media, particularly when those five nominees — Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), Ridley Scott (“All the Money in the World”), Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”), Steven Spielberg (“The Post”) and Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) — reacted uncomfortably when their names were read aloud. (Watch the video below.) Del Toro ended up prevailing and made sure to mention the “fantastic women” sitting at his table “without whom [he] wouldn’t be here.”

To date, only nine women have been shortlisted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty”), Jane Campion (“The Piano” and “The Power of the Dog”), Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”), Ava Duvernay (“Selma”), Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) and Barbra Streisand (“Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides”). The Best Director category was established 80 years ago, at the first ceremony in 1943.

As mentioned above, there is only one woman nominated this year in the Best Screenplay race. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) faces off against Todd Field (“TÁR”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner (“The Fabelmans”).

Similarly, the only female feted in the Best Score category is Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Women Talking”). The four male composers she’s competing against are Carter Burwell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Alexandre Desplat (“Pinocchio”), Justin Hurwitz (“Babylon”) and John Williams (“The Fabelmans”).

Movie fans on Twitter are outraged by the exclusion of women directors, with Jenna writing, “No women for best director nominated at the golden globes wow it really is one step forward and three steps back.”

no women for best director nominated at the golden globes wow it really is one step forward and three steps back 😐 — jenna 💌 (@roomforletters) December 12, 2022

Will Link chimed in to say, “After the last few years, it’s pretty stunning to see no women, or women directed films, get nominated at the Globes. Thought for sure we would at least see Women Talking in for picture and Sarah Polley in for director. The Woman King is right there too.”

After the last few years, it’s pretty stunning to see no women, or women directed films, get nominated at the Globes. Thought for sure we would at least see Women Talking in for picture and Sarah Polley in for director. The Woman King is right there too. — Will Link (@TheRealWillLink) December 12, 2022

And Matt wonders aloud, “How is there not a single woman director nominated for a golden globe. I’m so tired of the lack of acknowledgment and ostracism shown towards so many talented women.”

how is there not a single woman director nominated for a golden globe. i’m so tired of the lack of acknowledgment and ostracism shown towards so many talented women /: pic.twitter.com/vFydbQiHTl — matt (@mattxkerr) December 12, 2022

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions