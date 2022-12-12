2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony [UPDATING LIVE]

Nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday (December 12) morning. Winners will be revealed a month later on Tuesday, January 12. NBC will broadcast this ceremony live beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. PT. Hosting for the first time is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

This scheduling means that the Golden Globes winners will be revealed on the same day that academy members start casting their nominations ballots for the 95th annual Oscars. (That slate of contenders will be unveiled on January 24, with the Oscars set for March 12.)

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations full list of 27 categories was live-streamed in two stages with the first wave coming at 5:00 a.m. PT while the second, which aired live on NBC, was at 5:34 a.m. PT.

Refresh this page for the most up-to-date additions to the 2023 Golden Globes nominations full list

DISCUSS All the Golden Globes contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

FILM

Best Film Drama

Best Film Drama Actor



Best Film Drama Actress



Best Film Comedy/Musical



Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor



Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress



Best Film Supporting Actor



Best Film Supporting Actress



Best Director



Best Screenplay



Best Score



Best Original Song



Best Animated Feature



Best Foreign Language Film



PREDICT the Oscar nominations now; change them until January 24

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series



Best TV Comedy Actor



Best TV Comedy Actress



Best Drama Series



Best TV Drama Actor



Best TV Drama Actress



Best TV Movie/Limited Series



Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor



Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress



Best TV Supporting Actor



Best TV Supporting Actress



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

