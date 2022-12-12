2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony [UPDATING LIVE]

Michael Buckner for Variety

Nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday (December 12) morning. Winners will be revealed a month later on Tuesday, January 12. NBC will broadcast this ceremony live beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. PT. Hosting for the first time is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

This scheduling means that the Golden Globes winners will be revealed on the same day that academy members start casting their nominations ballots for the 95th annual Oscars. (That slate of contenders will be unveiled on January 24, with the Oscars set for March 12.)

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations full list of 27 categories was live-streamed in two stages with the first wave coming at 5:00 a.m. PT while the second, which aired live on NBC, was at 5:34 a.m. PT.

FILM

Best Film Drama

Best Film Drama Actor

Best Film Drama Actress

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Best Film Supporting Actor

Best Film Supporting Actress

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Score

Best Original Song

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

Best TV Comedy Actor

Best TV Comedy Actress

Best Drama Series

Best TV Drama Actor

Best TV Drama Actress

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Best TV Supporting Actor

Best TV Supporting Actress

